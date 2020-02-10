West Ham’s great result, Everton made it to the Palace, but Jordan Pickford is worried about England

Winter breaks are fun, right?

I mean, thanks to the Premier League gaming computer, which provided us with four exciting games that we were very happy to see while the rest of the clubs in Dubai were busy writing invisible virus-related social media posts or hiding after paternity, revelations were made in the tabloids.

Oh, and additional thanks go to Storm Ciara, who has given West Ham the best result in many weeks.

Getty Images – Getty

West Ham manager David Moyes is delighted that his players don’t have much to do in difficult conditions

Today’s column will be a bit like Saturday’s match of the day – contracted, but completely pointless.

I didn’t really get MotD, but I’m assuming Lineker, Shearer, and Wright weren’t on duty – I’m assuming that Chappers, Dion Dublin, and Kevin Kilbane received the call to review the action on which they served up Goodison Park and the Amex.

Whisper it softly, but Everton begins to look less of a mess under Carlo Ancelotti.

If Harry Kane isn’t fit enough for Euro 2020, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be there with a call for a bench seat.

DCL has scored 11 Premier League goals this season, almost as many as Crystal Palace itself, and most of them since Ancelotti’s move to Merseyside.

Maybe Gareth could invite Southgate Carlo to talk to Dominic before the games in England? The results could be astonishing.

Getty Images – Getty

Calvert-Lewin has been in great shape lately

The palace stencil was quite high when Bernard presented the toffees.

Everton fans raved about the quality of Walcott’s flank, but given Theo’s evidence over the past 15 years, is it safe to suggest that he kicked him wrong?

He made a mistake so often that he had to go injured – maybe it was the shock of the quality ball that caused Sub Djibril Sidibe to lose his sock?

This is the only logical explanation for why a very well paid professional footballer showed up dressed for work.

And what about England’s # 1 goalkeeper? Once they have ascended to that position, their form goes into free fall – for Joe Hart you now see Jordan Pickford as his attempt to save the goal from Palace ‘disgusting’. No, nobody disagrees.

Everton is on the rise and the race for best performance is far more interesting than the title race.

Seamus Coleman talks about Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s chances of getting a call in England

rival joy

Young in the “incredible” Milan derby when Lukaku crowned himself the “new king of the city”

the information

Live draw of the FA Trophy quarter-finals in talkSPORT 2: Plus draw for the quarter-finals of FA Vase

fighter

“Everyone hates me, but I don’t care,” Pickford says with a blow to Gary Neville

Ram the man

Man United to sign ex-Arsenal ace with £ 20m goalcoring pedigree

The upper ant

Inter comes from behind and wins the exciting Milan derby

We are sorry

Alli apologizes for mimicking the Corona virus outbreak in Snapchat videos

Searched

Everton wants to sign striker and calls himself “next Wayne Rooney”

what we loved

Ronaldo has an impressive record, Can scores a goal, Brooks comeback win

CONFIDENT

Sheffield United Skipper believes that European qualification is a serious option

to win

Premier League clubs on alert as Coutinho waits for the cheap exit from Barcelona

Sheffield United’s match against Bournemouth has taken place in the obvious effort to prove once and for all that the Yorkshire people are tougher than the Manchester people and they will be grateful for it.

Skipper Billy Sharp scored his first Premier League goal at Bramall Lane before Sub John Lundstrom kept the Blades’ hopes alive for Europe.

You know exactly what to do if Chris Wilder leads his team into the Europa League next season, don’t you?

That’s right – a flat rate for them to descend.

Getty Images

Billy Sharp scored the level of Sheffield United against Bournemouth with his second goal of the season

If Watford stays up this season and probably should, they might want to stop throwing leads away in a weird way.

They have lost eight points from their winning positions in the last few games and, to be honest, they are not often on winning positions.

Defender Adrian Mariappa undermined the good job by scoring against Brighton.

Not that Brighton really deserves it and could get into a relegation battle itself.

AFP or licensor

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa scores an own goal

At Etihad, Peppy G glanced up, stuck his finger in the air, and decided it was a bit wet, cold, and windy to stay six minutes after West Ham, and the game was abandoned.

Rumors that the city players were already on the plane to Dubai when the decision was made are completely wrong …