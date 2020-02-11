West Ham’s reported transfer target, Morgan Sanson, laughed when he read “nonsense” speculations in the January window

Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson admitted that he laughed as he read the nonsense about West Ham United’s reported interest.

The 25-year-old appears to be on the verge of leaving Ligue 1 after his outstanding performance in the past 18 months. He has already scored three goals and three assists this season.

Although a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers was announced last summer, Sanson may have sparked Everton and West Ham’s interest as Marseille tries to collect donations for a transfer itself.

Morgan Sanson is working for Marseille this season

“I saw this winter market very relaxed,” said Sanson to La Provence this weekend.

“I laughed at everything that was said about me. I saw a lot of nonsense while writing. Granted, there were offers, but I never thought of leaving.

“We are in a good position with a team that is playing well. I also play well. There was no reason to leave at the time of the season. “

The Hammers instead turned to Tomas Soucek, captain of Slavia Prague, to provide the midfield with the much-needed legs, as Mark Noble revealed after the FA Cup loss to West Brom.

Slavia Prague’s captain Tomas Soucek has signed for West Ham United

In an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, the West Ham captain said: “I’m 33 years old in May. I’ve been doing this for 15/16 years of my life. It’s half my life.

“In a club of this level, you can’t rely on me with the money we spent. You can’t rely on me to be halfway through an FA Cup game – it shouldn’t be.

“The manager knew I played three games in a week and we have two big games at home.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he said he would put me on the bench today to save my legs.”