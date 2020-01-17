West Hollywood cabin that hosts recovery meetings for possible eviction

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) – An old cabin is on the corner of Robertson and Melrose in West Hollywood.

For decades, the small steps at the entrance led many to a refuge.

“Recovery meetings, 12-step meetings, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, Food Eats Anonymous,” said West Hollywood city councilor John Duran.

The cabin has been around for about a century, but it seems that for several decades, in some ways, it has gone largely unnoticed.

The City of Beverly Hills owns the land and said during the inventory it found that the main tenant – the Lions Club of West Hollywood – had not had a lease for more than 30 years, according to Keith Sterling, public information officer for Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills has notified the Lions Club that it must vacate and say “remove the building” before March 31, 2020.

“In addition, a contractor to hire to walk in the building found the building to be in poor condition, with many problems that needed to be resolved,” said Sterling.

The President of the Lions Club has told us that 24 groups meet there once a week and that the club is willing to make the necessary repairs.

City Councilor John Duran has attended for 23 years. “I’ve seen miracles happen in people’s lives. People who break, can’t stop drinking, can’t stop using crystal meth, and I’ve watched them go back to life together, “said Duran.

Over 9,000 people signed a petition to save the building. The two cities said they were working together to try to find a solution.

“We have specifically offered to the Lions Club and the organizations that use this facility to move their meetings to locations in Beverly Hills. We would never give up on them or their needs,” said Sterling.

“The people who come here come regularly. Suddenly dissolving those relationships, and the people who keep themselves sober, would be a terrible scenario,” said Duran.

