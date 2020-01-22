West London firefighter among the best in the world in unusual sport

Few of us can say that we are among the best in the world in anything.

But West London firefighter Mark Scotchford can say it – even if it may be something you don’t know much about.

The 34-year-old, based at the Heston fire station, is ranked among the best in football in the world.

He is currently the 46th best in the world and the ninth best in the UK.

“The sport has taken control of my life and taken me to places I never dreamed of,” said Scotchford at MyLondon.

“In 2017, I was on” Officially amazing “from CBBC, where I became the official Guinness World Record holder and in 2018, I was on Blue Peter playing soccer.”

The firefighter, who set the Guinness World Record for the most successful five-meter putts in 60 seconds in 2017, has been passionate about football all his life.

He received a three-year scholarship with Brentford after leaving school, but was released in 2004, and instead played for a number of local clubs, including Egham, Bedfont Sports and Hanworth Villa.

The father of four, who lives in Sunbury, started playing football soon after becoming a firefighter in 2009 and has never looked back.

“I started playing football with my friends to laugh at first,” said Mr. Scotchford.

“After falling in love with it instantly, it didn’t take me long to play in national ranking competitions, that’s when I started to take things a little more seriously.”

Footgolf, which is (you guessed it) a mixture of football and golf, implies that players hit a soccer ball on a golf course, with a hole considerably larger than on a normal course.

Mr. Scotchford participated in the British footgolf circuit for a number of years – playing on courses across the country – and in 2016 he qualified to participate in the second World Cup of football, which s is held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The UK lost to the hosts in the semi-finals.

In 2017, he was appointed captain of the British team and represented the British team in the first edition of the Jansen Cup, which is the footgolf version of the Ryder Cup. The team flew to Palm Springs, California and eventually defeated the United States team.

In 2018, Mr. Scotchford was captain of the United Kingdom at the Footgolf World Cup in Marrakech, Morocco. The tournament ended in disappointment, however, after his team lost to France in the final.

Last September, he competed in the second Jansen Cup, which took place at Celtic Manor, home of the world famous 2010 Ryder Cup, and was part of Team UK’s 33-15 victory against Team USA.

In the same month, Mr. Scotchford and his British teammates were crowned European champions after winning the 2019 Euro Footgolf.

Scotchford, sponsored by Capital Thermal in Ashford, is now looking at the 2020 Football World Cup, which is being played in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’m going to be captain of the British team again and I hope to bring the big one home,” he said.

Already considered one of the best on the planet, Mr. Scotchford will no doubt become the best in the world if he leads the United Kingdom to glory in September.

And everyone is behind him.

For more details on footgolf in the UK, visit UKfootGolf.com.

