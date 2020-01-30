West London hospital staff win as they get NHS pay and basic conditions

More than 1,000 hospital porters, cleaners and catering staff working for a West London hospital trust will benefit from basic NHS rates of pay, sick leave and access to pensions.

The decision of the Imperial College NHS Trust, which includes St Mary’s Intensive Care Hospital in Paddington, Fulham’s Charing Cross and Hammermith and Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital, follows a series of strikes by workers employed by contractors .

The decision was welcomed by aspiring Loretta, a member of the United Voices of the World union.

She said: “In November our strikes forced them to pay us for the London Living Wage, which meant that we were getting several hundred pounds more a month, but it was not enough. We thought, “why shouldn’t we be paid like all other NHS workers?” and we continued to fight for full equality. “

The hospital worker who organized her colleagues said, “Now I won’t have to choose between paying my rent and protecting my health. The strike was not an easy thing to do, but we have proven that by staying united and supported by the incredible UVW union, workers can win for themselves and for patients across the country. . “

Confidence said that this decision “will help ensure that our hospital staff can play their role fully and fairly within our healthcare teams and will allow us to improve the quality of services.”

He organized a review last fall because the contracts were due to end in March. Instead, he decided to manage the services himself.

However, the move could be temporary as it will assess the move after a year to see if it continues to employ these workers directly.

Cleaners on strike in Praed Street outside St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington

Professor Tim Orchard, Executive Director of Imperial College Healthcare, said: “We now have the opportunity to make a real radical change – for our patients and our staff – that best suits our situation.

“These changes will create additional cost pressures next year, but we are confident that there are also benefits to be unlocked, resulting from better teamwork, more coordinated planning and best quality.

The Fiducie will now consult with its staff and union partners on the transfer of approximately 1,000 hotel service employees to its employment from the current holder of its hotel services contract, Sodexo, in accordance with TUPE (Transfer of Employment Protection companies).

