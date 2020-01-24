West London stabs incite arrest and search

A stab in west London prompted the police to apply a section 60 for part of Shepherds Bush and Hammersmith.

Metropolitan police were called at around 7:40 p.m. this evening (Friday, January 24) to report a stabbed man at Becklow Road, W12.

Officers and crew from the London ambulance attended the scene.

The man, about 30 years old, was taken to hospital for treatment and at this point his condition is not expected to be fatal.

To date, no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Section 60 was authorized from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. by Inspector Streeter.

The impacted areas are indicated on the map below:

Section 60 is used by police to assist them in making arrests and searches, a tactic designed to help remove weapons from the streets and ultimately save lives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101 and quote CAD7106 / 24Jan; You can also anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

