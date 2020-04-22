West Palm Police Investigate Suspicious Death on I-95 Ramp – News – The Palm Beach Post

Olivia Hitchcock @ohitchcock

West Palm Beach police said the man’s body was found at the I-95 exits on Belvedere Road.

WEST PALM BEACH – City police are investigating the man’s “suspicious death,” whose body was found early Tuesday on the Interstate 95 exit ramp.

West Palm Beach police said the man’s body was found shortly before 7.30pm on the north exit ramp to Belvedere Road.

It is not clear where the man was on the ramp, although authorities said he was dead after finding him.

Authorities are performing an autopsy on the man to find out the body.

Police do not recognize the man in public, citing the Marsy Act, an amendment to the Florida Constitution passed in November 2018 that allows crime victims or their families to withhold their names from public crime reports.

Individuals with knowledge of the case are advised to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Criminal Stops at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

