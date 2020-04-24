West Palm prepares $ 15.5 million for Banyan Boulevard move – News – The Palm Beach Post

Tony Doris @TonyDorisPBP

Thursday

April 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

West Palm Beach is beginning to make Banyan Boulevard more beautiful and safer access to downtown.

WEST PALM BEACH – The original road to the heart of West Palm Beach gets $ 15.5 million worth of steady love.

Over the next couple of months, contractors will tear Banyan Boulevard from Australian Avenue, near the WPTV NewsChannel 5 studios, to Quadrille Boulevard near the FEC Railway tracks.

It is the first phase of road renovations that will go to the shores of a full mile of Flagler Drive water by 2022.

The aim of the project is to improve safety and make traffic on the congested boulevard more efficient. It includes road reconstruction, improved drainage and new water and sewer lines, lighting and traffic lights.

Planning also requires new sidewalks, protected bike paths, landscaped median, improved sidewalks, and Americans with a disability law.

The city was named Whiting-Turner Construction Co., whose project was contracted last May. Its maximum guaranteed price, approved by the city commission on March 23, is $ 15.46 million.

The four-lane road is considered an important traffic hub for downtown West Palm Beach, driving 14,000 trips a day.

Seven years have passed since the city identified Banyan as a project that will be a priority in connection with the issuance of a public works bond to improve degraded roads.

For more information on the project, residents can call 877-810-3044 (TUT: 800-955-8771).

tdoris@pbpost.com

@TonyDorisPBP