Olivia Hitchcock @ohitchcock

Friday

Apr 10, 2020 10:50

He was arrested by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office authorities for attempted murder in a Mangonia Park shooting.

MANGONIA PARK – Last week’s afternoon, a shooting on the main road that passed through Mangonia Park has resulted in a 20-year arrest, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records.

Edward Hamilton, who lives outside the city limits of West Palm Beach, has been charged with attempted murder and charges of illegally possessing a gun and firing a vehicle. Authorities booked him in Palm Beach County Jail early Friday, and a judge ordered him to stay in jail without the opportunity to send a promissory note.

A man driving east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Riviera Beach just before 3 p.m. On April 3, he noticed a car passing him west. The man told authorities that he and two men in a white medium-sized SUV “looked at each other on average” and continued driving.

The man turned right onto Australian Avenue and was stopped at a light at the intersection with 45th Street in Mangonia Park.

He said he noticed the same SUV “creeping” towards him from the right. Then the passenger, whom he identified as “Bonkey,” began to shoot him.

One bullet hit the passenger side of the car. The other pierced the right front ring.

He said he also acknowledged the driver, but The Palm Beach Post does not name him because this man has not been charged with the shooting.

Representatives of Parliament mentioned the “Bonkey” to PBSO detective, who recognized it as Hamilton Street.

The man identified Hamilton from the composition of the photographs, the records. When asked why Hamilton would have shot him, the man told authorities they had dated the same woman.

Hamilton cannot legally possess weapons for the March 2017 robbery, for which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was released from state custody in September, according to records.

