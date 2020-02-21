[‘west-side-story’-opening-evening-attracts-protesters-on-broadway]

NEW YORK — There was a refrain outside the Broadway Theatre on Thursday at the opening evening of a new revival of “West Side Story” but what was getting sung was a protest chant.

A team of about 100 people demanded the removal of cast member Amar Ramasar, who was fired and then reinstated previous 12 months at New York City Ballet for sharing nude photos of girls and sexually explicit texts.

The protesters chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, Amar Ramasar has acquired to go!” before the curtain went up even as the opening night celebration drew this kind of stars as Andrea Martin, Julie Taymor, Vanessa Hudgens, Alec Baldwin and Iman.

Protests exterior Broadway reveals are fairly uncommon but have happened by anti-Scientology activists outside the house “All My Sons” starring Katie Holmes in 2008 and outside the house “The Scottsboro Boys” in 2010 by men and women upset by that show’s material.

Alexandra Waterbury, a former college student with the Metropolis Ballet’s affiliated school, the University of American Ballet, alleged in 2018 that Ramasar and two other adult males shared nude images of her, taken without her expertise, with other adult men in the enterprise.

Since, then, there’s been a petition to take out Ramasar from “West Facet Tale,” the place he performs Bernardo, the chief of the Sharks. Producers in a statement past week backed the actor, noting that the incident took put in a unique place of work and “has been both fully adjudicated and definitively concluded according to the certain guidelines of that place of work.”

“There is zero thing to consider being given to his most likely getting terminated from this place of work, as there has been no transgression of any sort, ever, in this office,” the assertion read through.

Protesters held indicators that go through: “Boo Bernardo” and “Keep Predators Off the Phase.” 1 of the organizers, Megan Rabin, stated she wanted alleged abusers to know they’ve been place on observe.

”I hope that we can established the precedent that Broadway is no area for a intercourse offender. There is no location in the spotlight for a intercourse offender, and adult men who abuse their power will face effects for it,” Rabin explained.

Actor’s Equity Association, which represents additional than 51,000 qualified actors and phase professionals, issued a assertion indicating it is striving to guarantee that all Broadway actors do the job in a harassment-no cost ecosystem.

“Everyone at ‘West Side Story’ ought to be capable to go to do the job and execute feeling secure and guarded in their place of work. Equity has been in conversation with the general supervisor and the associates of the exhibit. As a union, Equity’s job is to ensure that our users are protected in the workplace and we get that accountability quite critically. Fairness will proceed to keep all companies to their legal obligation to preserve a risk-free and harassment-free atmosphere,” said Executive Director Mary McColl.

Ramasar and another dancer had been originally terminated by New York Metropolis Ballet. The 3rd dancer resigned before he could be fired. Their union, the American Guild of Musical Artists, appealed the firings to the arbitrator, and both equally had been reinstated very last yr. Ramasar did not return to the ballet firm.