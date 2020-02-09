West Virginia Mother connects with recipient of daughter’s heart

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – February is “Heart Month” and educates people about the effects of heart disease and what you can do to help your heart. The American Heart Association has benefits across the country at this time of year, and one of them was in Charleston, West Virginia.

Over 200 people gathered at the Charleston Heart Ball 2020. From doctors to West Virginians every day, everyone was there to support the American Heart Association. People shared inspiring stories and talked about how heart disease had affected them and their families.

One of the most unique and amazing stories of the night was the story of Alecia King and Alicia Petry. Seven years ago, Alicia Petry was 8 months pregnant and suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Doctors had to do an emergency Cesarean because she had a flat line and had no heartbeat. She then went into a coma for 2 months. When she finally woke up, she was finally able to meet her son for the first time.

“When I saw him, I remember crying so hard and I said to my mother,” I am a mom! -Alicia Petry

However, the battle of Alicia with her heart was not over. Doctors told her that she needed a heart transplant to live. That’s when Alecia King came on the scene. Alecia lost her daughter, Winter, when Winter was only 18 years old.





Alecia knew she wanted her daughter’s heart to go to someone who needed it. But she also wanted him to go to a girl and someone she thought would represent her daughter. King added, “I may have lost my daughter physically, and I know I will see her again, but she is up to what my daughter would have liked and wanted.”

Alicia’s son is now 7 years old and is called Easton. Alicia and Alecia say that having the same name is fate, and Alecia considers Alicia to be her “baby heart”. They now have a special bond forever and see themselves as a family.