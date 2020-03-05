CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia gentleman convicted of filming an toddler being sexually abused will very likely commit life in jail.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced Richard Smith II, 41, on Wednesday to provide amongst 205 and 775 several years powering bars.

Smith was convicted last month of 11 counts of to start with-diploma sexual abuse, four counts of sexual assault and 5 counts of sexual abuse by a guardian, guardian, custodian or human being in posture of have faith in.

Just after handing down the sentence, Salango told Smith the movies he designed that jurors had to watch “brought grown adult men to tears,” the Charleston Gazette-Mail noted.

“I feel that you are 1 of the most evil folks who I’ve at any time encountered,” Salango reported.

Smith declined to communicate right before remaining sentenced.

Smith and his ex-girlfriend, Roseanna Thompson, had been arrested in Could 2018 and accused of recording Thompson’s granddaughter currently being abused 3 many years prior, state law enforcement reported at the time. The arrests arrived after troopers were being tipped off that Smith experienced baby pornography at his dwelling, news retailers documented.

Thompson is scheduled to stand demo in April.