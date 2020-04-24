West Wing Xenophobe Stephen Miller’s Search for War to Make Trump’s Immigrant Block “Long”

Although there is a near consensus among financial researchers and other business leaders that immigrants really make a long-term investment, and these immigrants can contributing up to two-thirds of the US wage increase between 2011 and 2018, Miller and Trump expect people to be employed by U.S. workers and hurt their wages. Given that the rebate is all but true, it’s not hard to imagine Miller believing in Trump – with little effort! – this immigration must stay in place indefinitely, without restrictions. (Currently, the executive order applies to those seeking a green card for employment, including spouses and children of permanent residents, as well as parents, siblings, and parents children of Americans; foreign nationals already in the United States making green card stock without interruption.)

Miller was involved in the sale and sale of the board of directors, authorities said, working quietly without many others in the administration. White House officials said the letter had not been approved by a lawyer or government before the president announced he would sign.

While the law-abiding group worried the decision seemed too easy for immigrants, Miller encouraged them to call for a behind the scenes move, citing “they took our position. ” make phone calls that only you know the root. “All around the country, Americans of all political backgrounds will gather in a way to make sure they, their children, their parents, their husbands, wives Mothers, sons, fathers, nephews, cousins ​​may be the first to get a job when it is open, to get back to their old job when they are back at work or to get their job if They already have a job, ”he said. “Those people have the right and the expectation of getting their jobs back and not being replaced by foreign workers. This is a decision that the president made, it is history. It is very important, it is mandatory, it is love and it is necessary to support everyone through this call. “And apparently, if you are a good boy and girl, there will be some sort of cure for immigrants coming to you on the street.

Nothing is seen here, only the president brings 1,000 people into a stressful environment so he can feel good about himself.

Given the area of ​​the grid-19 problem, why not:

For President Trump, who sees the need for military service, this is the year that he will finally get a special case of being president – turning the threshold at West Point, only is a support school that he did not mention. But the graduation was postponed due to coronavirus, troopers sent home and school officials were unsure when it would take or whether it was a good idea to hold it. The Naval Academy, for its part, decided it was too risky to return its almost 1,000 graduate students to Annapolis, Md., For a start. The graduates will have a virtual event. But the Air Force Academy, unlike other schools, has sent its teachers home, closed adult campuses, moved to graduate school, should have made a difference – and was planning ahead. with Director Mike Pence officiating. And so last Friday, the day before Mr. Pence will be speaking at the Air Force ceremony in Colorado, Mr. Trump, never one to be swayed, quickly announced that it would be a reality at West Point.

