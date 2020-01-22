Westerbork commemorates the victims of the Dutch Nazis, new footage shows life in the camp

The names of 102,000 Jews, Sinti and Roma who were sent to concentration camps from the Netherlands will be read out on Wednesday in the Westerbork transit camp to commemorate their fate by the National Socialists.

The ceremony, which has been repeated annually since 2005, begins at 5:00 p.m. and continues until the following Monday, the international Holocaust Memorial Day.

January 27 is 75 years old since the Allies liberated Auschwitz, where thousands of Dutch Jews were murdered.

Around 800 people will take part in the name reading, during which Auschwitz survivor Ernst Verduin proclaims the first series of names. The reading ends with Mirjam Weitzner-Smuk, another survivor, who pronounces the final name Heinrich Zysmanowicz on the list. Public figures such as Job Cohen, Gerdi Verbeet and Youp van ‘t Hek as well as volunteers from all parts of society will also take part.

“The naming of the 102,000 shows is not a number, but 102,000 fathers, mothers, grandmothers, brothers, cousins ​​and friends,” said the Memorial Center in Westerbork.

A live stream of the ceremony can be seen at www.102000namenlezen.nl

film records

The ceremony takes place in the courtyard used for the camp’s appeal, which is shown in a German propaganda film that is currently being restored. The first of the restored images, as well as rediscovered, more detailed footage, was shown to the press on Tuesday by the NIOD Study Center for War Genocide.

NIOD director Frank van Vree told Volkskrant that the importance of the project was “difficult to overestimate”.

De Vree pointed out that the film was made for propaganda purposes and said we viewed people who were afraid for their lives through a German lens.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnMiEIVk6BE [/ embed]

The German perspective is shown in footage of people taking part in leisure activities such as sports competitions, in the courtyard or in comedy shows in order to alleviate this fear by creating an atmosphere of normality and order.

The Dutch journalist Philip Mechanicus, who later died in Auschwitz, described the event in his diary as “operetta music next to an open grave”.

However, the film also contains shocking footage from the so-called Boulevard des Misères, from where the trains went to concentration camps such as Sobibor, Theresienstadt, Auschwitz and Bergen Belsen. It shows the camp commander Albert Konrad Gemmeker, who commissioned the film.

In his post-war trial, he should say that he “wanted to show everything, including the sad side of the camp, so it couldn’t be said that I had only shown the better side.”

It was a remark that left everyone in the courtroom in “total confusion,” said Ad van Liempt, author of a biography of Gemmeker, the newspaper.

