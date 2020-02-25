Westerdam travellers with small possibility of coronavirus infection, C.D.C. He claims

On Sunday, the C.D.C. He also claimed that Westerdam travellers would not involve checks for the coronavirus. The assessments of almost one,500 travellers, executed primarily by Cambodian overall health officers, disclosed no other bacterial infections, the agency stated, and as a result passengers have small or no risk of carrying the virus.
Having said that, Westerdam transported all over two,000 passengers, and people who still left Cambodia had been very first by no means examined for the coronavirus.