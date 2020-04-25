Western palm man one in three killed in fiery Broward accident – News – The Palm Beach Post

A West Palm Beach man and two others died in a fire accident on I-95 near Dania Beach. The state does not publish any names, citing the new practice of public records.

DANIA BEACH – A West Palm Beach man is one of three people who died in a fire accident early Saturday on Interstate 95 near Dania Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The 25-year-old drove in a sedan driven by a 35-year-old Dania man shortly before 3.30 p.m. They were on their way south from I-95 Griffin Road to the north, where they approached a disabled SUV on the left and the left middle lane of the highway.

According to FHP investigators, the sedan could not stop fast enough and crashed into an SUV that had been taken out of service in another accident. Both vehicles immediately caught fire, killing two sedan occupants along with the SUV passenger.

A 26-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman who had previously been driven by an SUV, as well as a 26-year-old Hallandale Beach man who was a passenger, had stepped outside the vehicle after the original accident. They were seriously injured in the second wreck.

A woman whose age is not included in the FHP accident report remained inside and was killed in another wreck.

Authorities are not sure if any of the five people involved in the accident had seat belts.

State crash report does not contain any party names, specific vehicle types or the possible use of drugs or alcohol, which means a change in department policy in terms of what it publishes accidents.

The FHP mentioned a constitutional amendment passed in Florida in November 2018 that has been modeled as a result of the legal movement of victims of the national Marsian law. The law allows victims or their families to ban names in public reports.

In a statement released Friday, the agency said the Florida Constitution “protects victims of crime from information that could be used to locate or harass victims of crime.”

