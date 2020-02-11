February 11 (UPI) – After an increase in wildfires and the loss of thousands of acres of mugwort wildlife, Western countries are creating a regional battle plan to attack invasive annual grasses.

Fast-growing cheatgrass galloped across the Great Basin states, displacing native plants, and providing a dry, fine fuel source that doubled the risk of forest fires in pastureland, scientists say.

Cheatgrass displaces native heaps of grass, and when it burns, it knocks out the mugwort steppe habitat where the contested sage and 350 other animals live. The abundant seeds with sharp spines irritate the eyes, nostrils and mouths of farm animals and wild animals.

The Western Governor’s Association’s Invasive Species Initiative has announced a dedicated task force to combat cheatgrass and protect areas in the West where it has not yet taken over.

The states have a lot to do. There are 50 million acres of cheatgrass in the United States.

Cheatgrass, also known as bronco grass, marsh grass and Mormon wheat, was introduced into shipping containers from Asia 100 years ago. The grass has grown relentlessly across the country and has struck fragile ecosystems in Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, California, Oregon, and Utah.

While native grasses of several years rest in winter, the cheatgrass starts early by absorbing water and emitting its seeds. It dies by summer and leaves dry, dead grass in the landscape.

“You’ll find these spiky seeds in your socks when you walk through the farm. First you see a little, and you see more next year. Suddenly you have it – Cheatgrass Chernobyl,” said Hay Farm operator Rose Brinks, 84 from LaPorte, Colo.

But the real threat from invasive grasses is wildfire.

In July 2018, the Martin fire burned part of the Owyhee Desert in Nevada and scorched 430,000 acres of mugwort. The scar was visible from space.

The dried grass acts like campfire lighting and changes the fuel structure of the ecosystem, said Emily Fusco, a PhD biologist at the University of Massachusetts who studies forest fires and invasive grass.

“A new weed moves into the system, which provides a new type of fuel and is easy to burn,” Fusco said in an interview.

The Martin fire is the largest in Nevada’s history, said Matthew Glenn, biologist for habitat restoration at the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The fire in South Sugarloaf followed in August 2018, claiming almost 300,000 acres.

“Cheatgrass is suitable for these megafires,” said Glenn. While the mugwort brush is damaged and weakened, the cheat grass quickly recovers after a fire. A few years later, the cheatgrass was burning again in a “feedback loop” that would eventually kill the mugwort bean, he said.

Cheatgrass has won the fight in some areas of the West.

The Idaho Snake River Plain, for example, has now largely become grassland, said Jeremy Maestas, a U.S. Department of Agriculture sage ecosystem specialist, Portland.

“More weeds lead to more fire, leads to more weeds. Instead of every 50 to 100 years, there is a big fire every three to five years.”

In December, the US Department of Agriculture, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and various government agencies launched the “Idaho Cheatgrass Challenge” to remove cheatgrass from intact sagebrush areas and to protect and expand key sagebrush regions ,

“It’s essentially a battle plan,” said Maestas. Other states working with the governors’ association are drawing up similar plans.

And if cheatgrass is bad, other invasive grasses that follow are worse, said Ann Kennedy, a Washington-based, retired soil scientist from the USDA Agricultural Research Service.

Medusahead and Ventenata grass from Russia often take over after cheatgrass has entered a habitat.

“Cattle can graze on cheatgrass when it’s still green, but these other grasses are so full of silica that they have little nutritional value and cause problems for the animals’ teeth,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy is an expert in the fight against invasive grasses. With researchers from Washington State University, she developed a microbial weapon that could soon be available to farmers.

Specially grown bacteria attack invasive grass roots over the winter and inhibit plant growth. The bio-herbicide developed by Biowest in Boise is awaiting approval from the EPA, said Kennedy, who is now working as a plant consultant.

The USDA’s Maestas said state and state agencies are finally working together this year to meet the challenge of invasive grass and try to stop it before it takes control.

“The problem (with invasive grasses) has existed for over 100 years and has only gotten worse. You have to respect plants that are as adaptable as cheatgrass that have moved to another continent and thrive.

“But our native ecosystems are extremely resilient and can beat cheatgrass. If we help them, they have a chance.”