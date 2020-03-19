Western Washington female shares what it was like to catch COVID-19

March 19, 2020 1:03 AM

With the whole confirmed circumstances around 1,200, Washington continues to be the epicenter for COVID-19 in the United States.

Most of all those instances are however on the west facet of the state. In all, 66 people today have died.

Most of the time, when we speak about these confirmed instances, they are just a selection.

Julie Hagstrom, who life on the west aspect, places a confront to a person in an exceptional job interview with 4 News Now’s Aaron Luna.

AL: Consider us back again to the 1st time when you began emotion unwell.

JH: Very well, the latter part of February. At initial I just did not sense good, had variety of a minimal grade fever. Didn’t believe almost nothing of it. Believed it was allergies. The following week I said to my husband, “I acquired to do something, I’m wondering if I’ve obtained the virus,” or one thing is completely wrong.

And they analyzed me and I had pneumonia in my ideal reduced lung and it took me till Friday to get my benefits and they arrived back favourable.

AL: And what was your first response?

JH: I was just relieved that I was unwell in some way. I imagined I was just receiving previous and I was going to really feel this way the relaxation of my daily life.

AL: Ohhh, no. Did your household get analyzed?

JH: That is the factor. They’ll only take a look at you if you have indications and my spouse and children doesn’t have any indicators.

AL: And you had been declaring that a person you know in your choir experienced it and how are they executing?

JH: And we experienced a few people that had absent to the medical center. Two of them were introduced and a person of them I identified out did not make it today.

AL: And she had tested good for COVID-19?

JH: Mmhmm, yeah. For some persons it’s quite really serious and for some it’s just like getting by way of a actually rough flu. That is the factor, you have to be a lot more aware of who you are infecting simply because not all people can combat it.

I confident get a ton of ‘wash your hands, Mother!’

AL: Ha ha ha, very good information.

JH: Yup.

