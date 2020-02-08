Westford Academy dominates in Nordic sectional swimming

In the history of MIAA, only a handful of swimming programs were consistently dominant for girls.

Westford Academy was one of them in the last decade, and the Gray Ghosts pursued their competition again on Saturday.

Led by Michaela Martin, Emily Blatt and Kate Edison, to name but a few, Westford Academy placed in the top three in nine of the 12 total events, while competing in their fifth consecutive North sectional title on Saturday at MIT.

“It’s really special,” Martin said afterwards. “We all work very well together, and for all our hard work that pays off in the pool, it feels really good in the heart.”

The Gray Ghosts gained 475 points as a team, 260 more than second place, Concord-Carlisle. The Gray Ghosts wasted no time when it came to seizing control, as Martin, Blatt, Halle Moore and Ella Krikorian combined for a first place in the opening event – the 200 medley relay, with a time of 1: 48.20.

Later in the 100 butterfly event, the Gray Ghosts really began to retreat, while Martin Matignon converted second-year Gracie O’Connell with 1.06 seconds, with a clock speed of 56.90. By that time, Westford Academy had built up a distance of 126 points between itself and the field.

Individually, Martin also finished second in the 100 backstroke (57.77), while anchoring Westford during a victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3: 35.17), a fitting performance to end the encounter.

Just like Martin, Edison played a role in the opening and closing relays. The sophomore swam to second place for the Gray Ghosts in the 100 freestyle (52.77) and finished third in the 50 freestyle (24.60).

“Michaela is just that dynamic,” said Westford Academy coach Caitlin Klick-McHugh. “To see her fly in the relay, she just pulls ahead. And in her individual events she is always in conflict. And Kate, I think, even surprised herself today. She was in the penultimate heat, did not even have a place in the top eight, then had an amazing 100 free, fell in more than two seconds. So I think such swimming really sets the rest of the team on fire when you see your teammate lose so much time, with a personal record. It is very easy to get excited. ”

Other people who sent the public into a frenzy at the Sixty Sports and Fitness Center included the second-year Catholic student Ava Wirtanen in Arlington. The rising star won two events, the 200 freestyle (1: 53.27) and the 100 freestyle (52.34).

Weston freshmen Kate Handley set a measurement record in the 100 breaststroke (1: 04.46), breaking the mark set last year by Marblehead’s Amanda Wager. Elizabeth Dokina from Swampscott finished second and also beat the previous record with 0.11 seconds.

Martin always looked up at her sister, Courtney, when she was swimming at Westford Academy. Now she and her teammates are building their own legacy in the middle of a dynasty.

“When my sister was a swimmer, her team also won a lot,” Martin said. “It was inspiring, because I wanted to follow in her footsteps, to be good (as she and her teammates were). It helps that I have so many great teammates that allow us to win and have great times. ”