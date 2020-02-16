[westford-academy-girls-cruise-to-fifth-straight-division-1-swimming-crown]

The Westford Academy women swimming and diving workforce was just about in a meet of its individual.

The Gray Ghosts captured their fifth straight MIAA Division one state title and eighth in the very last nine decades on Saturday at Boston University.

Westford totaled 456 details, outdistancing Dual County League rival Harmony-Carlisle, which finished 2nd, scoring 205.

“When you are youthful, you see the crew earn states,” stated junior Halle Moore. “You want to come and insert to that.”

Westford experienced the title clinched effectively prior to the closing occasion, winning all a few relays and three particular person events.

Michaela Martin, Halle Moore, Madison Leong and Kate Edison shut the show in the 400-property freestyle relay, successful in 3 minutes, 34.20 seconds.

“We’ve constantly experienced that depth,” said Westford coach Kaitlin Klick-McHugh. “Getting that one-two punch in two activities was large. We’ve under no circumstances had that right before. Successful the relays was also massive.”

The Grey Ghosts went one-two in the 100-garden butterfly, with junior Michaela Martin in very first (56.50 seconds) and Madison Leong in next (58.50).

Martin also led a one-2 sweep for Westford in the 100 backstroke. She completed in 57.84 seconds, while Moore was 2nd in 58.12.

“I’ve been doing the job with Halle on my backstroke,” Martin explained. “I try out to hold up with her.”

Claimed Moore, “We tried out to go one-2. It definitely assists with the workforce.”

They also gained the 200 medley relay, with Moore, Emily Blatt, Martin and Ella Krikorian finishing in 1 moment, 52.02 seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, Edison, Blatt, Julia Tracanna and Krikorian received in 1: 38.90.

Sophomore Elizabeth Durgin gained the diving for Westford, scoring 488.55 details.

College of Richmond-sure senior Alex Connors of Silver Lake recurring as condition winner in the 200 and 500 freestyle. She won the 200 in 1: 50.74 and the 500 in four: 53.64, which was fantastic for All-America thing to consider.

“It was a fantastic race,” Connors said. “It motivates me for faculty, in which I hope to make the Olympic Trials in my senior calendar year.”

Megan Kramer, a junior from Bridgewater-Raynham, won the 200 person medley (2: 02.16) and the 100 freestyle (51.39). Her IM time was fantastic for All-The usa thought, as was the runner-up, Ella Smith of Chicopee Thorough (2: 02.57).

Ella Smith, a sophomore from Chicopee Comprehensive, established a satisfy report when successful the 100 breaststroke in one: 02.98.