WestJet hired back 6,400 employees during a downturn in air travel

TORONTO –

WestJet has followed Air Canada’s lead and hired thousands of employees now that the government has agreed to pay most of their salaries.

In a video posted to social media Wednesday evening, WestJet’s president and CEO said almost 6,400 employees will be taken back to the payroll company – even though most they will not be asked to perform a job.

“There will not only be enough work out there for them, but it will help them to achieve that end,” Sims said in the video.

WestJet announced on March 24 that it would lay off 6,900 employees, or almost half of its total staff.

Sims said the face was from a government-funded emergency fund, which allowed businesses to make federally paid employees pay 75 percent of their salary. . The government recently reduced its environmental policy that businesses are eligible for these services, expanding it to all that could result in a 15 percent drop in revenue. in March.

The Sims 6,400 workers will be re-energized once the changes to the pension scheme are approved by Parliament, Sims said.

WestJet’s announcement comes hours after a weather challenge in Canada said it plans to restart all 16,500 employees it released in late March because it can now access the same service.

Recognizing the “decline” in the industry as a result of the decline in air travel due to the spread of the virus-19, Sims said WestJet coverage would still be reduced but promised. that the company will not cancel any of the 38 airports it operates.

He stated that “We will not land this aircraft unless the government specifically states,”

Our President and CEO, Ed Sims reiterates our commitment to WestJetters and Canadians.

The aviation industry will play a key role in the recovery of the strong Canadian economy. The people of WestJet are proud and ready to play our part. # KEVID19 pic.twitter.com/g9B7d5ptgO

– WestJet (@WestJet) April 9, 2020

