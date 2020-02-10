Westpac NZ to compensate customers with $ 3.7 million for credit card error

Westpac NZ will pay $ 3.7 million in compensation to 19,365 customers after admitting breaches of the 2003 Credit and Consumer Financing Act.

The bank broke the law by failing to provide key information to credit card customers before entering into contracts.

The individuals concerned were new credit card customers who received their cards without receiving a welcome letter containing information to be disclosed between May 2017 and March 2018.

Westpac reported the problem to the Trade Commission in March 2018, which lodged a complaint with the High Court against the bank in July of last year.

Gina Dellabarca, General Manager of Westpac in New Zealand, said the error occurred during an upgrade of Westpac’s computer systems, which resulted in the letter not being sent to more than 19 000 customers.

“We apologize to all of the affected cardholders and want to reassure our customers that our systems and processes have been upgraded,” said Dellabarca.

Westpac NZ contacts the customers concerned to inform them of the payment of the compensation, in accordance with the procedures agreed with the Trade Commission.

The Law on Credit Agreements and Consumer Financing requires lenders to provide important information that helps consumers understand their rights and obligations under their loan before entering into their loan agreement.

In August of last year, Westpac NZ reimbursed $ 93 million to 93,000 customers after entering into an agreement with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the Commerce Commission to prevent the bank from correctly discounting the fees on a number of different banking plans.

