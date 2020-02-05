Westwood runs his line to 11, beating Medway in TVL boys hoop showdown

That the Westwood boys’ basketball team was held to a season-low point total and yet managed to expand its winning series to 11 gives you an idea of ​​the kind of work the Wolverines did on the defensive end against Medway in the showdown of Tri-Valley League division leaders.

Despite seeing a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, Westwood was able to hold a 46-39 win, set his goal at 14-2 and move one step closer to a TVL Large title like the loss of Hopkinton for Dover- Sherborn gives them a two-game cushion with three league games to play.

“(Medway has played great), so it was a good situation for us to see where we are lying,” said Westwood coach Steve St. Martin. “Not only in the competition, but they will probably be the number 1 seed from (Division 2) Central. We are talking about a high-quality team that you compete with and we are lucky enough to compete. ”

Medway (13-2) trailed 31-17 in the half and 39-23 after three, but kept the Wolverines without a field goal in the fourth quarter and put together a 14-2 point that brought the lead to 41-37 with 1 : 35 to play. A turnover from Westwood gave the Mustangs the chance to get closer, but a 3-point attempt by Kyle Regan (12 points) was just short and James McGowan left the game 4-for-6 in the last minute, including a huge offensive recovery from one of his misses.

“Our first problem was that we didn’t match the intensity to start the game and you can’t do that against a team like this that thrives on mistakes and a huge amount of energy,” said Eric Copeland, coach of Medway. “I think we’ve responded well, but against a team like Westwood you can’t take half off and go down the dressing room (14).”

While Westwood struggled as a whole, it got a great lift from a couple of senior citizens when Mark James and Jimmy Bean scored 10 points each – the only Wolverines who achieved double digits at night. The pair combined for 16 in the first half, complimenting an excellent defensive effort by Westwood, who led wire-to-wire.

McGowan added nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Pat Reilly had all eight of his points in the first half for the Wolverines, one of a handful of teams in the race for the best seed in Division 2 South.

“You come across situations during this time of the year where you have to fight and increase your focus as you had at the beginning of the year,” said St. Martin. “We learn that as time goes by, we have to shift the focus. Every game counts so much, not only in the rankings, but also to improve yourself. That is the ultimate goal. ”