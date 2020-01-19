Westwood wins the 25th European Tour title in Abu Dhabi | Sports

Lee Westwood of England poses with the trophy after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on January 19, 2020 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. – AFP pic

ABU DHABI, January 19 – Englishman Lee Westwood took a two-shot victory at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship today, taking his 25th European Tour title.

Westwood went into the final with an overnight lead and never gave up. He mixed six birdies with a single bogey to place five under par 67 and complete with 19 under total.

With the 44th professional victory of the 46-year-old at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, he became the first player to win the European Tour title in four decades.

“I can’t believe I’m that old,” said an emotional Westwood, whose last win came over 23 years after his first appearance on the tour.

“It was a good week. I’m just very happy with how I controlled myself. I didn’t pay attention to other people, I just tried to control my emotions.”

Westwood, a former world number one who missed the European Ryder Cup team in 2018, is once again fighting to defend the title against the United States in Whistling Straits 2020.

When asked about a possible 11th Ryder Cup appearance later this year, Westwood said, “It’s just nice to show that I can still do it.”

“It was a good last time, but if there is a chance to get on the team, I will obviously try.”

Westwood compatriots Tommy Fleetwood – two-time Abu Dhabi champion – and Matthew Fitzpatrick finished second with 17 French under Victor Perez.

On his 29th birthday, Fleetwood carded a bogey-free round of 63 while Perez hit him for the lowest round of his European tour career.

Fitzpatrick was also without Bogey in his brilliant round of 67, while World Champion Brooks Koepka finished 34th in his first tournament after a knee injury in October. – Reuters