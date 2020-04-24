Westworld 3.07 Images: Passed Down

Westworld 3.07 Pictures: Handed Pawn

Directed by Helen Shaver from a script published by Gina Atwater, the new episode is scheduled to air this Sunday on April 26.

Westworld Season 3 capabilities Aaron Paul (Breaking Lousy), Lena Waithe (All set Player Just one), NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Eastern Promises) as newcomers for the collection. They be part of returning cast users Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Rodrigo Santoro in the sequence.

A darkish odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth, the Emmy-winning Westworld was designed for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also govt producers with J.J. Abrams, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, and Ben Stephenson.

Based mostly on the film published by Michael Crichton, Westworld arrives from creation corporations Kilter Movies and Lousy Robot Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Television.

New episodes premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

