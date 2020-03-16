Westworld can be an anti-board game

HBO has never made an open connection between Game Of Thrones and Westworld, but the parallels are obvious. Both sweep the genre epics, both are adapted from another environment, and both accept HBO’s free instruction and violence and nudity Even George R.R. Martin wanted to see some sort of crossover between the two shows, but the closest to each other was Easter Egg and Thrones shownunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in the upcoming season. Game of Thrones is over, but it would be wrong to divert HBO’s attention to another widespread adaptation as Westworld will not and will not be the successor to this show. If anything, it is to reject everything that Game Of Thrones represents.

That refusal was not the goal of the first two seasons of Westworld, but now that we can see the whole arc of Game Of Thrones, it is clear that they have similarities and that Westworld is a completely different desire. If you step back enough, the plot of Game Of Thrones is like an inevitable end point. While there were small encouraging streams of other stories, they were all fed into a story by Jon Snow and Daenerys, who came together to fight the Lannists. We can’t see the whole arc of Westworld yet, but it feels like more than one way to get to a point and feels like an ocean of stunning individual stories, but they all come together in the same theme. .

Photo: John P. Johnson (HBO)

Ed Harris’s character is more clearly seen in The Man in Black / William. In the first season, before the personality emerges as a future version of Jimmy Simpson’s character (or “today” for the show schedule), he is a missionary: he wants to find the center of something called the maze. believes that the traditional Westworld loop is some sort of harsh mode; from a video game point of view, a much more intense experience built for someone like her, raising her to a higher level for regular experience. He eventually discovered that he was wrong. This maze is designed for robot owners in Westworld, a key behind the park owner Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) to guide the sensitivity of the hosts.

As the Dolores Revolution progresses in the second season and catches human visitors, William finally decides that he has only found a story for him: finding a place called “the door” is enough to live something real for the first. time in your life. Again, he made a mistake. His role in this story was to focus on Dolores so sharp that he was put to death in his favorite park, as a sublot he thought was a story about him. So what is your role in the story? Why is there anything more to do with the decades-old brutality that Dolores has at the hands of Westworld guests? Maybe Dolores will be back with what they plan to be in the real world; maybe he will actually get his story. Or, perhaps, the elitist, always thinking that the world was created for them, will be a pillar for the character, and will insist on playing the hero, even though they are responsible for creating creatures like Dolores.

Photo: John P. Johnson (HBO)

Compare the characters of Game Of Thrones, all of which are directly on the road from the beginning, although we cannot see the entire outline. From the moment Jaime Lannister pushes Bran Stark out of the window, everyone plans to end the decisive battle between the two families – even with Daenerys, who is always the star of his story as the man in Westworld. In the end it was not. Jon Snow was a player in the story and was a bad guy. Another thing to do with Game Of Thrones: the white hats and black hats were finally known (if we could blend the genres a bit), but it seemed obvious at the outset. Jaime Lannister had the ability to be a hero in the middle, but he started the show and ended up on his sister’s side, buried under a figurative heap of his family’s hubris and power for evil (and a stack of letters.)

The good guys and the bad guys in Westworld are generally ambiguous, but it’s hard to know who will cut them. Apparently, the first hat colors of the season were figurative representations of good and evil, and represented William’s journey from a beautiful son (and a white hat) to a black man. But at the same time, he stressed that the moral fluidity is ultimately the same person. Today, William also believes he is the hero of the second season, but because he doesn’t really understand the irrelevance.

It is easy to see someone like Dolores as a villain in the name of the Revolution, but the series also makes every effort to make the Revolution seem justified in its many sequences showing the suffering it has caused to its guests. Damages to Westworld’s homeowners. Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard seems like an obvious choice for a hero, but for the first two seasons, Ford is so wrapped up that it’s hard to know what he really wants, and tends to slip back and forth between sitting with Dolores and Westworld. the parent company Delos has made a lot of effort and has failed to stop it in an unsuccessful way. There is also Maeve (Thandie Newton), who, by virtue of being the hero of his own story, puts the human / robot case out of infinite pleasure with his program. That is, will the hosts be good people, and the human being in general be a bad person? Or, unlike Game Of Thrones, there is no chance of being a villain, because there is no certain way and end to the story.

Photo: John P. Johnson (HBO)

Westworld seems to be more interested in exploring the cracks in a technology paradise where something is possible and nothing happens, and what happens when people of all power suddenly realize the consequences and all that? . It’s not about the good and the bad, it’s the strong and the weak, and that’s why the Black Man struggles to find his place in the story. He was so strong that he was bored, but when the scales started to move in another direction, he faced the possibility that there was still room on both sides. This is his story. The story of Dolores is that he tries to open the scales. Bernard tries to prevent everyone from overtaking them, the scales don’t matter because they are all a tough system (he said Dolores was another way to control the revolution in the second half of the season).

The story of Westworld is a combination of these arcs, which are mixed in ways that are not always clear. Game of Thrones eventually had one story to tell, but – from where we are now – Westworld is not just a story, it’s a collection of stories. This is a bit less appealing than Game Of Thrones, as there is no story way to watch but at the same time gives you a deeper potential to say and do interesting things.

When Dolores and Bernard ran out of the park at the end of season two, the show’s potential for the show expanded dramatically and could now use the original “robot cowboy theme park” to do something completely different. Remember, Dolores has the power to change species before temporarily killing Bernard and running as Charlotte. Like hosts, Westworld is not affiliated with its program. It remains to be seen if the show can really take advantage of all of that intense flavor.

