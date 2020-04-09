Westworld Season 3 has the same plot as Winter Soldier

If you’ve heard it, tell me: All-American, Super-Blowned has decided to make a company look good, but it’s actually evil because they’re using an algorithm to control history and kill people. I can’t say if I’m talking about Captain America: Winter Soldier or Westworld Season Three? My statement was made.

We slowly started re-monitoring Marvel at our home as part of our hidden entertainment, and when we hit Winter Soldier and Nick Fury, we started talking about “Project Insight” as a project intended to capture threats and predict danger. Before that happened, I was a bit bummed.

One of the major threats to the Westworld season is an AI called Rehobam, a system that uses all human and behavior information to predict and control the world and all events, and basically disrupt human free will. Oh, and it runs a company called “Insight.” Really? In my opinion, this is the only name for AI ever seen. No matter how you spell it.

However, this is not the only match. Not just for three seasons, all of the Westworld is about not only creating artificial consciousness of human beings but also trying to achieve immortality by digitally copying their minds. And this is also the main plot of the winter soldier. Inside the Shield is the architect of the parasitic Hydra effect, Ernim Zola, whose consciousness was copied to a computer as a preview of Westworld.

The same can be seen for Steve Rogers and Dolores Abernathy, though it is more expansive. They were both created as versions of the American ideal. These are powerful but corrupt interests – used and exploited by Delos and the American Military / Shield, and they will take down those companies, or at least start over.

Now, obviously there are differences. Sadly there is far less nudity in the winter soldier than in the West World. And Steve Rogers doesn’t make his own copy to infiltrate his enemies, but … Dolores and Steve both help a well-meaning, ex-military man who helps him. And both end up tied up with Tessa Thompson in the end.

I don’t think these echoes should be intentional, clear. I think that the idea that algorithms and AI control our lives are the real concerns of our age, such as the mistrust of corporations and governments. It is not surprising that both two influential series have addressed this issue, although it is interesting that their naughty AI / corporations were essentially the same name.

I don’t even think they’ll end up in the same way. Westworld is very dark and the general destruction of Rehobom (that my current theory is that Maeve will somehow interact with the system and then take responsibility) will not end but how much we believe in the technology we can control or destroy so easily. It is always worth considering.

(Images: Disney / Marvel and HBO)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags translate) Captain America: Winter Soldier (T) MCU (T) Steve Rogers (T) Westworld