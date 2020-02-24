westworld-season-3:-launch-day,-trailers,-casting-news-and-admirer-theories

If Westworld season 2 didn’t scramble your mind a little bit, we’d consider you have been some sort of up-to-no-good host prepared to consider on the globe. The finale was fairly drastic, but we’re eager to see what will come following.

Here’s what we know so significantly about Westworld season three’s launch day, trailers, casting and fan theories.

The latest updates

An official trailer for season 3 has arrived — as properly as a host of “hidden” previews.

The premiere day for period three has been introduced, alongside with a new teaser.

Aaron Paul facts his character and teases “even more ambitious” third year in job interview with NME. He’s also mentioned he knows how it finishes, describing it as “insane”.

Emmy winner Lena Waithe has joined the forged for time a few.

Is there a trailer for Westworld period 3?

Of course! A new trailer for season 3 of Westworld arrived on February 20. Consider a appear underneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pDJbFA32_QY?feature=oembed" title="Westworld | Official Season 3 Trailer | HBO" width="696"></noscript>

A host of extra teasers have also been discovered by Reddit consumer u/MTC_Chickpea (by means of Gizmodo) hiding on a website for the fictional Westworld tech company Incite.

The trio of clips mainly consist of footage from former Westworld episodes, although the ‘Your World’ teaser incorporates a new voiceover from Maeve, Dolores and Caleb.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e6Q-SJNfTfg?feature=oembed" title="Westworld III | Your World" width="696"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Uo1t-Exjes?feature=oembed" title="Westworld III | Free Will Is Not Free" width="696"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zN5h_JW0mEU?feature=oembed" title="Westworld III | When Caleb Meets Dolores" width="696"></noscript>

The initial trailer for year three of Westworld debuted at Comedian-Con on July 20, 2019, and teased Thandie Newton’s character Maeve entering a new planet set all through World War II. Meanwhile, in the human world, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) and her fellow hosts who escaped Westworld in year 2 are staying hunted down by individuals. You can see that down below.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/64CYajemh6E?feature=oembed" title="Official San Diego Comic-Con Trailer | Westworld | Season 3 (2020) | HBO" width="696"></noscript>

That trailer was adopted by a next teaser, which hints at a quite various route for time 3 to consider. The new clip is a pretend advert for firm Incite Inc, and the co-founder of Incite, Liam Dempsey Sr (Jefferson Mays), appears to be like like he’ll participate in a large function in the new time.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TRbCRZJTSOE?feature=oembed" title="Westworld | Season 3 | Incite Anthem | HBO" width="696"></noscript>

“The entire world is elaborate, challenging, messy. But everyday living doesn’t have to be,” he suggests all through the trailer. “The future is powered by you and we know you. Incite is diverse.

“We can secure our local climate and we can find you a job you can be excited about. The opportunities are limitless. With Incite the only option you are going to have to make is us.”

When is Westworld season three out?

HBO have announced that season three of Westworld will premiere on March 15, 2020. The reveal arrived with a cryptic teaser that lists a number of worldwide “divergences”, including authentic-lifestyle occasions these types of as political protests in Hong Kong and the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the United States.

“For the 1st time, background has an creator, a method,” a voiceover states. “And up right until really just lately, the system was operating. But there’s somebody we haven’t accounted for: You.” View it below.

03.15.20 #Westworld pic.twitter.com/AVLWy5z1DW — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) January 13, 2020

Beforehand talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jonathan Nolan spoke on the creation difficulties the demonstrate faces. “It’s an ongoing discussion with our mates at HBO, and for us, with a demonstrate of this scope and scale, we’re not interested in accomplishing the compromised model,” he explained. “We want the present to get even larger and greater and extra ambitious and this takes time. We want to take all the time we have to have to get it appropriate.”

How lots of episodes will there be in Westworld season three?

Season 3 will consist of eight episodes — a departure from prior Westworld seasons, which comprised of 10 episodes each individual.

What are the big theories for Westworld season three?

There is a chance that we’ll leave Westworld for excellent. Period 2 incorporating new parks in into the clearly show, namely Raj Planet and Shogun Entire world so considerably. “We’re not fascinated in repeating ourselves” Nolan explained to EW. “And for the hosts, their ambition is to study a very little extra about the earth outdoors their planet. Who are we to stage in their way?”

Nolan hinted at outset there staying a feeling of “closure” at the conclude of year 2. “We like to settle our debts by the finish of the time,” Nolan mentioned. “We check out each individual year as a self-contained chapter and the thoughts are mostly answered by the stop of each year. We want each and every period to really feel gratifying the way a film franchise feels gratifying with every film. We want you excited to occur again soon after 18 months but that you haven’t been left hanging on the edge of a cliffhanger — that doesn’t seriously come to feel fair to the viewers.”

This was fulfilled as Dolores and Bernard arrive at what is known as “The Sublime”, a host-only plot of land unmarred by mankind. Akecheta, Kohana and Maeve’s daughter also built it to this location, along with Teddy’s soul.

Another massive theory was brought up by the close of the episode in a publish-credit score flash-forward, suggesting that William aka The Gentleman In Black, may now be some sort of host-like creature. Pleasure expanded on this, declaring that “we don’t automatically say he’s a host” but that “we just get that it’s not his first incarnation”. Right, then.

Meanwhile, Aaron Paul has teased that the ending of Westworld is “insane” after revealing in an interview that he is familiar with how the display ends following subsequent seasons.

Speaking to The Independent Paul claimed: “I sat down with [the show’s creators] and they pitched me this character and they pitched me the broad strokes of the arc of the relaxation of the collection. It is insane.

“This present is so unbelievably bold and I walk onto these sets and my jaw is on the floor…I feel like I’m a very little child once again enjoying cops and robbers on the most significant scale achievable.”

Will the overall forged be back again for Westworld year three?

We know that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) will probably return for a new series. The pair have spoken out about owning equivalent pay with their male co-stars for the exhibit and reported that for Year 3 they will be paid the similar as Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins.

The remainder of the cast have not spoken about their character’s fate – but it is harmless to believe that a lot will not make it through. Teddy (James Marsden) may well not look in additional episodes following his suicide and Elsie’s dying signals the conclude of her stint on the exhibit.

Will there be any new characters in Westworld year three?

Soon after it was reported that Breaking Undesirable star Aaron Paul would star in year a few, he confirmed at 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con that he will debut in the new sequence.

Just lately, in an job interview with NME, he described his character Caleb as “a development worker” who “has a robot named George.” Paul also additional that Caleb “gives the audience a seem at what lifetime is like outside of the park.”

In addition, Paul explained himself as “a huge enthusiast of the show” and hyped up the future new episodes as “even far more ambitious” than past seasons. “It’s crazy what they are performing more than there,” he added.

Lena Waithe, who in 2017 became the to start with black girl to acquire the Emmy for Exceptional Composing for a Comedy Series thanks to her get the job done on Netflix’s Learn of None, was additional to the forged on April 13, in accordance to EW. There are no particulars about her role as of yet.