Westworld is back, but the futuristic theme park has been in the past (so far). All three of these Western science works by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy made their debut last night with a soft reset: Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is now following billionaires around the world, and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is trying to sleep down. William, a.k.a. The black Adam (Ed Harris) was traded for algorithm at least at Delos board meetings, and a post-credit Warworld and revived Maeve (Thandie Newton) gave us our first look. Caleb (Aaron Paul), a construction worker in Los Angeles, may have the first human sympathy that we know very well that there are separate rules for the rich and the strong.

In his review of Parce Domine magazine, Zack Handlen did not act as a pilot episode, but found the season three premiere of “The Third,” which is very entertaining. The dismissal of Dolores against the technological robber barons and other captains of the bio-mechanical industry in the mid-21st century gave Westworld a new sense of purpose. Some interesting comments were made last night, so I was pleased to find out. The club’s staff selected the most potential ones.

Note: Parce Domine’s plot points are discussed in this article.

Danette Chavez

Parce Domine is greeted with new ideas – the term “redistributed justice” stays with me for obvious reasons, but Westworld’s “organized crime” twists have been overshadowed by AI. system Rehoboam. As in the Old Testament, the Rehoboam system has been transformed into a Solomon system and now “reigns” over a single kingdom: Rehoboam is Los Angeles, which controls traffic rules. It is a whole new dynamic for Westworld, where people control artificial intelligence. Again, this is what I am most interested in more active Bernard. The awe-inspiring performance of Jeffrey Wright has earned a lot of sympathy for Bernard, who is still relatively fresh. Dolores and Charlotte, or Dolores-Charlotte, continued to keep the carnage in the park linked to flesh and blood. Bernard is still struggling with his location outside of Westworld, but instead of frosting, he tries to diagnose himself when it comes to the host body. He is resolute in the encounter, but keeps his pity for the foods he eats in the premiere. For me, Bernard 2.0 (or Arnold 3.0?) Is the most exciting update of this season.

Sam Barsanti

Westworld has always had plenty of parallels with video games, and Black Man appeared as a real hardcore troll and even one of the park’s cowboys, like Grand Theft Auto V’s Steven Ogg, but as direct as I don’t know if it ever happened Application of RICO Used by Caleb (Aaron Paul) and others. It’s like being an Uber driver for crimes, but it’s like an endless side checklist where you can find something like GTA. What interests me about this is the mechanics. We know that there are “numbers” you stick to in your work, which says there are statistics you can build, but what do you get at higher levels? I also love how aggressively neat it is by presenting a desperate need for cash, like some kind of badass rebellion (if you want to quit “Make Money, Become a Mother!” it seems like some really manipulative corporate betrayal. Who is the cursor application? (Probably provocative.)

Randall Colburn

A show I was fascinated by by Westworld, where I rarely get to know more secrets and visuals than any emotional investment, but Caleb felt “gut punchy when not subscribed.” meeting an old friend and war friend, Francis (Kid Cudi), while seeking “approval” from Caleb, resonated with Cudi’s immediate cooling. Not only was it surprising when we followed the evolution of our relationship, it also served to illustrate the depth of Caleb’s loneliness, something that could affect his relationship with Doleb. I’m still unclear about the true purpose of this “service,” but to me it seems like a “sound of mind” that is meant to keep Caleb straight and narrow, which is a strange idea. Such a service would, in the end, be what I suppose to be the technology of the economic and scientific elite of this society: keeping the working class under its head.

Gwen Ihnat

Is it fooling to say that Westworld’s third season is one of the things I’m most interested in? The addition of Aaron Paul to the cast? Given the above answers, I don’t think I’m alone in it. In any series, I will be watching the character Paul, especially the character charming Breaking Bad, The Path or BoJack Horseman. As we are now in a futuristic foreign world that Westworld does not recognize, the season is cleverly linked to Paul’s Caleb, a detached vet anthero being reduced to TaskRabbit murders and cutting off real friends, as Randall points out. Caleb’s extraordinary sensitivity and sensitivity to man will make him a perfect partner for the now undefeated Delores. Best of all, Paul’s often annoying expression tells me that on the screen there will be someone who looks as confused as my Westworld’s nature is in a perplexing and ever-changing landscape. I still don’t know exactly what happened to Forge.

Alex McLevy

To be honest, the opening minutes of the new season have been the focus of my attention: The powers of Doloresin in the real world. Because he is not very knowledgeable – the failed struggle to find out who can access Rehoboam, the uber-powerful AI. The forces Incite is inheriting from its limits, in business – its ability to represent a pretty basic component of the story. But it is still unclear: With lightning like an Alexa assistant that everyone can get, lightning talks about renting an apartment are in progress, or is it in their own design? Entering a house that is just as effective as the opening minutes is a task far beyond the capabilities of an ordinary hacker. Can it communicate directly with a security system? Do they all offer her? This is something that my crazy side will live on, and I’m excited for the show’s most ambitious host to pull back.

