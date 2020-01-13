‘Westworld’ season 3 until its premiere on March 15th

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – HBO has announced the third season of Westworld Premiere on March 15 at 9 p.m. SUMMER TIME.

The network made the announcement on Sunday with one Westworld Season 3 teaser trailer.

The clip tells of a series of political and ecological disasters that will haunt the earth in the new future.

Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore) and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector )) return with newcomers Aaron Paul, Scott Mescudi, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Marshawn Lynch, Tommy Flanagan, Michael Ealy and John Gallagher Jr.

HBO released the first trailer for Westworld Season 3 in May, in which Paul’s character lives in a futuristic city and takes part in criminal activities before meeting Woods Dolores.