“Westworld” Season 3 will finally reach HBO in March

At the beginning of the new year, the networks begin to share a number of important data and so on. Last week FX went on an announcement tour to the new seasons of Archer, Atlanta and American Horror Story, and now HBO has finally announced the premiere date for the third Westworld season.

March 15th, my boys. Lock it up.

I admit I haven’t understood everything in Westworld yet. To avoid spoilers, I’ll just keep that at a very simple level. We are sorry.

Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy) Thandie Newton (Maeve Millay) Ed Harris (Man in black) Tessa Thompson (Charlotte Hale), and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard Lowe) repeat their roles in season 3, in which Dolores and Bernard start a new chapter … outside the park.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), Lena Waithe (Master of none), Scott Mescudi (How to do it in America) and Marshawn Lynch have also joined the cast. I’m not going to lie, that’s a damn impressive lineup.

To announce the release date, HBO published a teaser that asked fans many questions. It is a futuristic timeline that extends until April 17, 2039.

“SYSTEM INITIATED,” it says, “INVISIBLE LOCATION” SOLOMON “BUILD 0.06.”

I have no idea what that means. I really have to catch up, hey?

Third Westworld season premieres on March 15, 2020.

Apart from that, the second season came out in April 2018. So I wouldn’t blame you if your Westworld knowledge is a bit foggy. But you have enough time to repeat the series before season 3 hits. I will do exactly that.

