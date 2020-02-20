[westworld-season-three-trailer:-the-hosts-have-discovered-the-serious-earth]

Westworld Time three trailer: The hosts have identified the true earth

HBO has debuted a new complete trailer for the very-anticipated 3rd period of HBO’s Westworld teasing a thrilling new installment in which the hosts have created their way to the actual entire world and all people finds on their own on new, explosive paths of destiny. The trailer can be considered in the participant beneath!

The collection is scheduled to return with an prolonged 70-minute time premiere on Sunday, March 15. The announcement also arrived with the launch of a mysterious teaser promo, featuring a timeline of globally disasters which you can test out in the movie below!

Newcomers for the sequence include Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Lena Waithe (Ready Participant A single), with NFL participant Marshawn Lynch, and Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Jap Promises). They will be joined by returning solid associates Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Rodrigo Santoro in the collection.

The 3rd period will be shorter than the previous seasons of the sequence, with 8 episodes as an alternative of the typical 10. Nevertheless, it is even now unclear if the new episodes will have a for a longer time run time in get to make up for the season’s shorter episode depend.

A dim odyssey about the dawn of synthetic consciousness and the beginning of a new variety of lifetime on Earth, the Emmy-winning Westworld was developed for tv by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also govt producers with J.J. Abrams, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, and Ben Stephenson.

Westworld comes from creation corporations Kilter Movies and Poor Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is centered on the movie prepared by Michael Crichton, with the third period set to premiere on March 15!

