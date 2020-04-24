‘Westworld’ Star Jimmi Simpson spoke with Ed Harris Broke at his Hole in Kau

Westworld answered a series of questions during season 3, about the character of Ed Harris, The Man In Black, William. In the sixth episode, the show is brought to Harris and Jimmi Simpson, who plays young William and expresses the power of nature. But during filming, Harris hit Simpson’s finger.

Episode 6, called “Decoherence,” returns The Man in Black (Ed Harris) into a corner. She is left in a psychiatric ward by Charlotte (Tessa Thompson), aka Charlores, under the guidance of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). But while there, she continued to study in schools – one about her daughter Emily (Katja Herbers) and one about her childhood.

During the break, after he licked her and restrained some of the walkers, the Man in Blak was stopped and they slept in her room. But in its heyday, its past is a spectacle. Finally, he sees the different ages of his life sitting around in a circle, wondering how he ended up on the path.

One such example is William (Jimmi Simpson), a young man who fell in love with Dolores at the time of 1. But his memories show that he was a child of the lame, and The Man in Black knew he was right kill every single subject on his own to put his demons to rest. Before his resurrection, The Man in Black murdered and killed all his players, including William.

How Ed Harris cut Jimmi Simpson’s finger tomorrow

In an interview with ET, Simpson described what he looked like when the war with Harris was filmed. “It’s a beautiful thing to see,” he said. “Well, they did it with Ed Harris, which is one of my favorites all the time. He is a staple in the theater, and you will find no other skill than Ed Harris. So he came in and thinks he’s been two days, playing himself, but four. ”

The actor was also told how he had acted in Harris, and how he was not holding any keys. But in all the chaos, Simpson said his finger was not injured.

“I did not tell her, because I did not know for two weeks, but after working to reconcile my **,” he said. “That’s how she illuminated him. He left me and landed on my finger. However, I clutched my pinky and broke my pinky that day.”

Simpson told the outside that he would not tell Harris what he wanted because he didn’t want to just break the flow of the field. “I didn’t tell her because I didn’t want to throw her away and start threatening her to come to me again,” he said. “I went to the doctor, I broke my lungs clean. You have no idea, but that’s the thing with Westworld, with Ed Harris – you were introduced to the movie It was so cool. ”