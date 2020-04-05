‘Westworld’ Year 3 Poster May perhaps Hint At Dolores’ Fate

A admirer has identified that the Westworld time 3 poster may well be hinting at the fate of Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores Abernathy.

Westworld season 3 carries on with one more new episode airing tonight. The HBO series has now transitioned outside of the topic park, exactly where one storyline follows Dolores making an attempt to just take about Delos. A whole lot of mystery bordering the series stays, but it appears like Westworld year 3 will lead toward a showdown amongst Dolores and Mauve.

Westworld is known for leaving clues in its internet marketing and a supporter on Reddit may possibly have uncovered a further for this period. On the year three poster, we see a host skeleton that was seemingly just meant to be a neat visual. Nevertheless, if you glimpse intently, you can see the blue cloth from Dolores’ dress on it. Due to the fact of this, the year a few poster could be hinting at Dolores’ demise. You can see a visual representation of this possible tease below.

Do you imagine the host on the poster is Dolores? Sound-off in the responses portion beneath!

