[westworld’s-whole-year-a-few-trailer-is-a-violent-delight-pointing-to-a-violent-end]

Woaaaah, sweet child of mine this is enjoyable! Right after some ominous teases, the whole trailer for the hugely anticipated 3rd period of Westworld is out and it’s finally giving us a clue as to who Aaron Paul will be playing, the goal he’ll serve … and a feasible epic struggle among Dolores and Maeve?!

Let us crack this down as a great deal as we can simply because there is a good deal right here to geek out about.

We have identified for a when that most of the action of year three will consider location on the mainland – absent from the island (we’re fairly positive it is an Island) wherever Westworld and the other parks are located. No, we never basically know what city or state that is, although it is been hinted that the closest land to Westworld is in Asia, not The usa.

But Dolores is on the mainland now, and she’s observed an ally in Caleb, played by Aaron Paul. It seems to be like Caleb finds Dolores when she’s in some degree of distress od disrepair? I’m not guaranteed if this is legit or if Dolores is enjoying the damsel in distress to manipulate a new human she can use for her violent delights with their violent ends.

Individuals finishes absolutely feel to be a minimal little bit of wiping out humanity, which looks … bad. But, you know, humanity experienced a great-ish run and maybe we are worthy of Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wooden ushering in a new period of synthetic existence. The value of life and the outcomes of violence is at the core of Westworld, and that appears to be to a continuing topic in season three, as properly as the price of compassion and adore as personified by the one particular Host who can facial area Dolores … Maeve (Thandie Newton).

I’m in all probability most thrilled to see where Maeve’s tale goes this yr and what it has to do with Vincent Cassel’s new character. I’m also curious as to how the Globe War two established scenes we saw in the Comedian Con trailer will engage in into this. I believe Maeve is moved to a different park but then removed by Cassel to go on her mission to quit Dolores? How will a new expertise for Maeve of observing human beings that may well actually want to be or battle Nazis affect her sympathy for people?

Another character we’re observing much more of? Ed Harris’s William aka The Gentleman in Black. In the most mind-bending twist of past season, we noticed his consciousness reanimated in a post-apocalyptic earth, but in this trailer, he seems to think he can help save humanity. We also see him interacting with a variation one. of Dolores, the girl he fell in enjoy with so lengthy ago … are these dreams? Flashbacks?

And then, of system, we’re however not certain who Tessa Thompson is among the couple pearls that Dolores snuck out of the park. Section of me wishes her to be Teddy, but I also like that he was specified some kind of peace last year. Dolores’s “father” is also a likelihood, as he appeared to be one particular of the only other hosts she cared about.

We’ll start to get answers to these issues, and more issues to question, when Westworld returns on HBO on March 15th.

