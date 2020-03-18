Wet climate through Thursday night time

Have the rain equipment handy right now. Rain will carry on by means of

the early morning hrs, in advance of winding down early this afternoon. Once the most important wave

of rain tracks east, clouds will hang limited with locations of drizzle possible this

afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50°.

Tonight will be cloudy with spots of drizzle and light rain

breaking out in advance of our subsequent wave of humidity related with a potent place

of reduced stress. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be feasible by way of the

morning several hours Thursday as a warm entrance creeps northward.

How considerably north the warm entrance receives Thursday will dictate where by the possible for robust or significant thunderstorms build Thursday afternoon as a chilly entrance moves in. The better potential seems to be south of Freeway 20, where by a few storms could make massive hail, harming wind and we cannot rule out the prospective of a twister. It all depends on how warm temperatures get, and how prolonged of a dry interval we get early Thursday afternoon.

Driving the entrance Thursday night, robust northwest winds go

in major to swiftly falling temperatures and the probable for a tiny bit

of light-weight snow in northern Iowa. No accumulation is predicted.

Friday will be dry, but windy, with cooler temperatures

heading into the weekend.