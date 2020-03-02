Monday, March 2, 2020
Wetherby receives inexperienced light for Monday card | Racing news

Kevin Yazzie
Ballyoptic ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies jumps the last fence to win The bet365 Charlie Hall Steeple Chase during day two of the Bet365 meeting at Wetherby Racecourse. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 2, 2019. See PA story RACING Wetherby. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire

Monday’s assembly at Wetherby will continue on soon after the system has passed a early morning inspection.

The road is weighty, smooth in some destinations for a six-run card that will commence at two p.m.

Wetherby referred to as the inspection at 8 am immediately after significant rains on Friday and Saturday, but was equipped to verify soon right before the assembly had survived.

A track tweet explained: “The inspection passed the races keep on. Yesterday we experienced a dry and windy working day and there has been a sufficient enhancement in the problems of the terrain.”

