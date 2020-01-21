Wetherspoons explains why Croydon The Milan Bar town center pub was closed on weekends

A Wetherspoons in downtown Croydon has been closed for the weekend due to flooding, the pub chain confirmed.

The Milan bar on High Street was forced to close after its basement bar flooded.

The bar had to be partially deconstructed for the water to be cleaned and the area cleaned.

The cause of the blockage has not yet been found.

Wetherspoons confirmed the reopening of the pub on Tuesday morning (January 21) and is now trading normally.

A Wetherspoons spokesperson told MyLondon: “The pub had a blocked drainage problem at the end of last week which flooded the bar in the basement.

“The blockage was eliminated but water had seeped under the bar which had to be deconstructed in several parts to allow the water to be pumped and the area cleaned and sanitized.

“It took all weekend and most of yesterday (Monday).

“The pub opened its doors this morning (Tuesday).

“We are currently checking the cause of the blockage.”)

The temporary closure of the pub would have been noticed by many residents and buyers of Croydon walking in the city center.

The Milan Trip Bar is a popular spot and is ranked as the third best pub in Croydon.

