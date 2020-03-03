[‘we’ve-agreed-there-is-certainly-no-violence’:-us-president-speaks-to-best-taliban-political-leader]

US President Donald Trump explained today that he experienced spoken with the senior Taliban chief, a mobile phone discussion that is seemingly the to start with immediate interaction in between a US president and the Afghan insurgent force because the approximately 19-calendar year-aged war in Afghanistan started.

Trump verified the Taliban’s announcement previously right now that Trump experienced spoken by cellphone with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s major political leader.

“We have agreed you will find no violence. We really don’t want violence. We’ll see what happens. They’re dealing with Afghanistan. But we will see what happens,” Trump instructed reporters.

Barader was a senior determine symbolizing the insurgent team in talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar. Individuals talks concluded with the signing of an accord at the weekend between the US and the Taliban that would guide to the reduction of US forces in Afghanistan.

Trump mentioned that he intends to satisfy with Taliban leaders before long, but he did not present details.

On Sunday, he hailed the accord, formalised with signatures and a handshake among US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad and his Taliban counterpart, Baradar, as historic. “There has not been a moment like this,” Trump reported at a White House information conference. “We’ve experienced really prosperous negotiations. … Everybody’s weary of war.”

Senior Administration officers, even though saying good results, made available a little bit extra tempered expressions of optimism.

“There will be a temptation to declare victory,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported at the signing ceremony, held at a lodge in Doha, the Qatari money, and attended by a whole contingent of Taliban as perfectly as diplomats and other dignitaries.

“Victory for Afghans will only be reached when they can are living in peace and prosper. Victory for the US will only be accomplished when People in america and our allies no more time have to panic a terrorist danger from Afghanistan.”

The agreement, immediately after 10 a long time of on-and-off talks with the Taliban, follows months of intense negotiations, in which the Afghan Governing administration did not participate.

A lot of veterans of the a long time-long attempts to close the war and go away a secure Afghanistan, as nicely as Trump supporters, questioned irrespective of whether the new arrangement laid a sturdy groundwork for lasting peace.

Some explained it as a capitulation to the Taliban, whose primary desire has usually been the full departure of overseas troops.