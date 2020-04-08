‘We’ve Learned a Lesson.’ Zoom CEO wants you to trust the Company too

As businesses, businesses and other organizations are forced to move quickly, and sometimes without problems, to move on to their online activities during COVID-19, they embrace many of the tools that make a difference. Among them: Zoom in, the video conferencing service that is seen increases significantly in the use of everyone from teachers to colleagues to friends who host social events with each other. Zoom has 10 million customers by the end of 2019, three months later it found itself with 200 million – not to mention a stock price that is almost 80% a year in the market otherwise.

Gravity is the name of the game in the Silicon Valley, almost every tech giant will be happy to welcome this meteoric surge. But with the night’s popularity he came to investigate further. Expert intelligence sources have sounded a variety of alarms about the Zoom, from the emergence of “Zoombombing,” or the actions of anonymous informants, to the serious impact that hackers are allowed to own the camera. web site and microphone. Some expressed concern about the company’s relationship with China, a country that does not respect privacy. Motherboard reports that Zoom sends information to Facebook via its network search tool. The New York Times found the company was linking users who wanted to be meaningless to their LinkedIn profiles. The phone explores questions about end-to-end encryption, a technology that aims to hide chats from its eyes and ears.

All this attention put Zoom President Eric S. Yuan on the defensive line. In an interview with TIME, the 50-year-old executive made it clear the company’s facts were presented when submitting requirements. He argues that Zoom has always meant the product of the company – meaning service for the business, not the users – so it was not designed with privacy. But he also recognizes that the company needs to review its offerings to meet this new era.

“We learn that, when it comes to corporate users or otherwise, privacy is very important,” Yuan said. “Some features may work well for customers and may not work for buyers. You have to find a balance. ”

Yuan, who left China in the 90s to join the engineering team at WebEx (acquired in 2007 by Cisco Systems, where he became Corporate VP of Engineering), said Zoom worked quickly to address privacy issues. and other problems.

Related Articles

“Over the course of the night, we signed a lot of users, doubled our chances, offered free K-12 schools, it’s very exciting,” Yuan said. “But we need training (users), because they usually don’t have I.T. resources. We need to change other security settings, such as password processing on day one. But we learned a lesson, and quickly we got a change.”

In fact, Heart takes on what some anthropologists say is an attempt to compliment its culture. He recently announced a 90-day program to focus on privacy rather than new equipment, as well as bringing on Alex Stamos, a former Facebook security expert and former Facebook security officer, as my advisor outside.

Gennie Gebhart, deputy director of the secretariat at the EFF Foundation, said such events are welcomed after what she described as the slow-paced years of people with a secret roof.

“Most of our day-to-day lives are at odds with each other, and we’ve spent many years here,” Gebhart said. “But some companies do not have your privacy and your right to be left alone as their primary concern. We see this new violation of this right to be released in a move that I do not think is being pursued by the original, but is now trying to climb. ”

Some of the comments people have about Session can be corrected with a clear mind. Neglect, for example, can be completely avoided if users follow the actions of their recommended company. The company solved many of the aforementioned problems, too – that the webcam and microphone were fixed, and Zoom eliminated Facebook and LinkedIn. But the value of the company is already complicated. The New York Department of Education, for example, recently advised teachers to stop coming “as soon as possible,” citing security concerns.

For a company like Zoom, Education is a key mineral especially for tourists. Orsarami has privacy protections that seniors do not have, thanks to provisions such as the Child Protection Privacy Act (COPPA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). When teachers suddenly have to rush to make their classrooms online while the schools are closed, many people choose Oman as a remote learning platform, sometimes without the involvement of professionals. IT group. Now that the dust has settled, some educators are reconsidering whether zooming is the right choice.

The Story of Pornography

Italy appears to be Flattening the Curve. What Is Country Really Like?

The new demographic is proud. Can other countries learn from Italy?

“Teachers will have to sign up for a free basic account, and that’s completely unacceptable,” said Nathan McNulty, a security analyst who works in Oregon. “I think this is what New York City schools are trying to intervene in. Not too bad, it’s a big mess.” He said schools and teachers could not determine their services like Zoom before they were expected to move the class online. “They’re not just going to have to sign in to Google and look for” Improve Security Services, “” McNulty said. “You need I.T. Someone who knows what you’re talking about, because you don’t know how you don’t know. ”

McNulty said, for intellectuals already on the Move, going back to something now could be more problematic than its value. “I would still recommend Zo, at least if you are on it,” he said. “To say, ‘Sorry, you can’t see your class because we’re setting something new,’ I feel the impact this has on children. I just want them to be able to connect, because the human side is even more important. making sure everything is secure and confidential, “he said.” But that is a minor misunderstanding on security. ”

Some specialists say Zoom and other such services need to be considered “confidential,” or the idea that services should be built for privacy from below. “No one should need a computer science degree, a law degree, or at the end of their free time to work on their new privacy mission from all those haters who have heard and most never heard of,” he said. heard Gebhart, from the EFF. “This is not a long-term problem, and we need a long-term solution. We will start looking for a race.”

For Yuan, while the sudden growth was impressive, he was eager to get out of the Light and move on to his clients.

“I don’t think we know how to play in the consumer market, but we do know how to focus on privacy and security,” he said. “It makes sense that we want to be in the consumer market. It’s a crisis, we want to help. After it ends, we want to go back to serving our existing customers.” But we will always find ourselves apart from the community. no, Zoom can be in the consumer business for a while.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Patrick Lucas Austin at patrick.austin@time.com.

.