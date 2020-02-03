WeWork receives new CEO | PYMNTS.com

divide

WeWork, a shared jobs and real estate company, named industry veteran Sandeep Manthrani the new chairman of the board, according to a Reuters report on Saturday.

The business-sharing company supported by SoftBank added in its official statement that Manthrani will join on February 18 and report to Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure.

The current co-CEOs Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson remain with the company and advise the new manager, while Manthrani takes the helm. The length of this transition period is unknown, but the company is committed to a solid transition and rollout process, WeWork added in its statement.

Manthrani, a former manager at Vornado Realty Trust and more recently former CEO of the Brookfield Properties retail group, brings his wisdom and experience from a diverse, extensive real estate career to WeWork and brings the skills the company needs to move his ship to the Stumble across the border to save last year.

The company lost 93 percent of its leasing activities and only signed four new leases in the fourth quarter of last year after the failed IPO. WeWork also cut some 19 percent of its workforce, ie 2,400 jobs, to “create a more efficient organization”. Company valuation fell from $ 47 billion to less than $ 8 billion.

Brookfield declined to comment on Manthrani’s new appointment. They announced in early December last year that Mathrani would be leaving and that his last working day would be January 31, 2020.

WeWork’s founder, Adam Neumann, expressed criticism and concern about his leadership style and unpredictable management decisions. After the Newmann department, the company started looking for a new CEO in November

