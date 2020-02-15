[WFLA celebrates 65 years on air in Tampa Bay]

WFLA celebrates 65 years on air in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 celebrated a major milestone this week. Friday marked 65 years since we went on the air for the first time.

The year was 1955. WFLA signed onto the airwaves for the first time ever with a live broadcast of the Gasparilla Pirate Festival. Back then, WFLA was owned by the Tampa Tribune.

Interestingly enough, WFLA is the only TV station in the Tampa Bay area to maintain the same network affiliation throughout its entire history.

Want to take a walk down memory lane with us? Click play on the video above to watch Stacie Schaible’s full story celebrating 65 years of WFLA.

