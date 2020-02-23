[WGC-Mexico: Justin Thomas leads by one while Jon Rahm bursts into the race | Golf news]











Two holes in one and a series of birds and eagles appear in our best moments of an entertaining third round in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Justin Thomas finished a third round full of action with the exclusive possession of the leadership of the WGC-Mexican Championship when Jon Rahm broke into the race with the best 61 of his career.

Thomas may have started and finished his day with bogeys, but he made eight birdies in the middle to shoot a 65 that led to a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen, with Rahm and Rory McIlroy four strokes out of the rhythm . on the final day

Jon Rahm enjoyed 61 best races and a hole in one

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau was three of the top after five excellent first holes, but double boge in the sixth and also dropped three shots in the final straight when he slid to 11 below next to Rahm and McIlroy, whose Ryder Cup teammates Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton both scored 66 to stay in a seventh in 10 under par.

The majority of the course made hay in a Chapultepec Golf Club created to encourage the low score, and nothing more than Rahm when the Spaniard produced a dazzling response to the first two frustrating days and revived his chances of obtaining a first World Championship title. Golf. – and with it the possibility of dethroning McIlroy as the number 1 in the world.

Rahm reflects on a good start and a fascinating end to his best career of 61 in Mexico, including a hole in one in the 17 that raised him to four advantage shots.

A 59 seemed like a genuine possibility when Rahm made birdies on six of the first seven holes, but then stepped back when he needed three putts to get off 45 feet in the eighth before returning to the track with a birdie in the tenth.

The 25-year-old began his final flying with a 40-foot birdie foot in 13, and picked up another shot at 15 before his 158-yard gap in par three 17 threw a few feet below the flag and jumped to the cup in the second rebound for the second hole in one of the day, with Chez Reavie making an ace in the third one hour earlier.

Rahm’s bird putt on the last one stopped a couple of short rolls when he settled for a 61, a new field record and a clubhouse advantage he would have until Thomas completed his 54th hole in the penultimate group of the third day.

A bogey in the first after a wild impulse to the right was quickly forgotten when Thomas made a birdie on three of the next five holes, and started the race inwards with consecutive birdies before doing two more at 14 and 15, and the The runner-up of 2018 was located just within 15 feet for his eighth win in the 17th.

Thomas made eight birdies between bogeys in the first and the 18th

Thomas’s six-foot putt on par at the last failed the target and saw him fall into a part of the leadership with Reed, who also closed with a five when he and Van Rooyen returned solid four below 67.

Reed was losing ground to the leaders after delivering only one below, but ignored the difficulties of fellow DeChambeau and made four birdies in six holes since 10, while Van Rooyen remained on the hunt and produced an impressive follow-up to his second round 62.

Erik van Rooyen shares second place with Patrick Reed

The South African followed a birdie in the first with a 373-yard run at 11 feet in the second he turned to an eagle, although he did his good initial job with bogeys in the fifth and seventh before recovering with four birdies in five holes. in the inner half

McIlroy fought for consistency in all departments, as he mixed five birdies with two bogeys in a 68 highlighted by two units over 400 yards at the beginning of the last nine, the second of which found the heart of the green in the pair four of 415 yards. 12 and set up a ridiculously easy two-birdie birdie.

0: 51 Rory McIlroy launched into total aggression on the 12th par 4 of 415 yards in Mexico, and his bold move was worth it when he found the heart of the green with his second 400-yard unit in three holes! Rory McIlroy launched into total aggression on the 12th par 4 of 415 yards in Mexico, and his bold move was worth it when he found the heart of the green with his second 400-yard unit in three holes!

But that was the final win of the round for world number 1, as he made bogeys on the 14th and stopped to stay at 11 low and in a draw for the fourth with the hot Rahm and a hesitant DeChambeau.

The American seemed to open a dominant advantage when he started making birdie-eagle and then made birdie in the fifth to jump to 15 low, but a poor third in the sixth long found the water and aggravated the error by going long and left with his fifth , eventually doing well the chip and the putt for a seven.

DeChambeau finally found another little bird in the twelfth, but a blow to the next short shot cost him, and he failed twice from four feet to Bogey 14 and 17 before getting a pair-putt to fall. similar rank in the last one that completed a disappointing 71.