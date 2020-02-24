WGC-Mexico: Patrick Reed beats Bryson DeChambeau on the previous day | Golf news

Patrick Reed made birdies 15, 16 and 17 to soar two from DeChambeau

Patrick Reed responded to his critics with good model while making an superb last to claim a exceptional victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Reed arrived in Chapultepec with his integrity going through further scrutiny immediately after Brooks Koepka rekindled the Hero Earth Obstacle controversy in December, accusing the former Masters winner of cheating when he incurred a penalty for enhancing his lie in a avenue bunker for the duration of The 3rd spherical.

DeChambeau built 7 birdies in 9 holes all-around the curve prior to hesitating in 17

Reed enable his golf converse all week when refusing to talk about the gatherings of the Bahamas, and a few late birdies on the past working day noticed him conquer Bryson DeChambeau and gave him the luxury of a two-stroke guide to defeat the final .

With a slight fade, Reed blocked his exit blow to the trees to the appropriate and was pressured to toss back to the fairway, and a thrown third found the heart of the environmentally friendly but remaining him with a two-stroke stunt of additional than 30 feet to block your eighth PGA Tour title.

Reed was “setting up sandcastles,quot Brooks Koepka rekindled the Bahamas controversy when he accused his Ryder Cup teammate of cheating

But he lived up to the challenge and delayed up to 18 inches before tapping to restrict a 67 and a profitable rating of 18 below par, which left DeChambeau counting the cost of a ghost in the 17th just after he was unveiled from a Leaderboard congested with seven birdies. in nine holes all around the change.

Overnight leader Justin Thomas retired from the race when he followed the bogeys at 7 8 with a double bogey in the tenth, whilst Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy couldn’t. keep superb openings and settled in the 3rd and fifth respectively.

Erik Van Rooyen also vanished in the remaining extend following currently being 1 of the 5 gamers who occupied at minimum a section of the management on an intriguing remaining working day, which ended with Reed boosting his next Environment Championship Championship at the very same celebration, his very first coming at Doral in 2014.

Rory McIlroy could not establish a superior start off to his last round

The gritty American produced the initial birdie, but then experienced to fight tricky quite a few situations even though putting jointly 10 pairs in a row, a race that broke with a welcome birdie on the 12th just before rolling on an 8-foot foot for the pair at 13 to stay at 16 under.

The eighth minimal chook in the DeChambeau spherical lifted him to two of Reed when the few separated from the chase group, but the chief hesitated in the limited 17 when his exit strike attained more than 60 toes underneath the flag and, Just after managing, his minimal bird putt Following 10 toes, he pretty much lost his flip to open the door for Reed.

And the 29-year-aged took his probability with a fantastic throw and putt for birdie at 15, an superb 3-foot tactic that established a further acquire at 16, and Reed relieved the tension drastically when he shook in a 17-foot Putt for two invaluable on the penultimate environmentally friendly.

Reed received his 1st WGC in Doral six years ago

Reed averted the catastrophe at the close to attain the ghost he desired to get over DeChambeau, whose closure 65 easily gained him his most effective remaining in a WGC and his first leading 10, as he completed the tournament 2 times as much from Rahm and Van Rooyen.

Rahm fired the ideal 61 of his profession, like a hole in 1 on 17, to split into the contest on working day three, and took that momentum to the closing round and the birdies in 4 of the to start with five holes raised him to 4 ties in the top rated

But the birdies dried up for the Spaniard, and a disappointing bogey-6 in 11 would last but not least go away him with also much floor to compensate Reed and DeChambeau when he settled for a 67 and a element of the 3rd with Van Rooyen.

Jon Rahm was one of the five players he led on Sunday.

The South African also had a fantastic commence with consecutive birdies in advance of rooting the third, and his problem was derailed by a double bogey six in the 10, even though the late birdies in 15 and 16 secured a spot on the podium subsequent to the environment No. three Rahm .

McIlroy managed to location himself inside of one of the leaders when he built birdies in a few of the to start with six holes despite not being at the major of his match, and did not score an additional birdie until finally 16 in a 68 that earned him fifth position: his third top -five in so numerous commences this yr – the 14th beneath par.

Tyrrell Hatton ongoing to impress in his 1st tournament due to the fact November after going through wrist operation in the offseason, and his fifth birdie of the final day at 15 led him to two benefit shots prior to a bogey at 17 finished With its handful of prospects. .

Hatton’s 68s still left him tied for sixth with Hideki Matsuyama (67) and Thomas, whose capitulation was the most significant surprise of an remarkable Sunday in Mexico.