WGN Radio to convey again Paul Harvey’s ‘The Rest of the Story’

For additional than 5 decades the most listened-to voice in The united states belonged to Paul Harvey. Now it will be read yet again on WGN 720-AM — longtime Chicago flagship of his extensive radio empire, Robert Feder writes.

Setting up April 27, the Nexstar Media Team information/speak station will rebroadcast traditional episodes of “The Relaxation of the Tale,” historic vignettes Harvey hosted 5 days a week from 1976 until finally his death in 2009. They’ll air through Bob Sirott’s early morning clearly show on WGN.

















































Harvey’s son, Paul Harvey Jr., who wrote the series, individually chosen the 10 episodes for the initial two-week operate. Based on how they are obtained, the rebroadcasts could keep on indefinitely on WGN or even increase to national syndication.

“Paul Harvey’s radio adventure made him one of the most influential personalities in record,” explained Sean Compton, government vice president of Nexstar Media Group overseeing WGN. “It is really an honor for WGN radio to reintroduce his wonderful entire body of do the job to those people of us who overlook him and the younger technology who failed to have the privilege of increasing up with him.”

