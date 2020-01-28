WH accuses Bolton of selling “potential national security” with Bombshell Book

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused former national security adviser John Bolton of selling national security after the New York Times published another explosive account in his book on Monday night .

In an appearance in Fox Business’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight”, Grisham denounced Bolton after the Times report on his unpublished manuscript revealed that he had spoken privately with Attorney General Bill Barr about his concerns that President Donald Trump was doing personal favors for the Presidents of China and Turkey.

“Here is a man who claims to care about the national security of this country,” said Grisham after the Times report was released. “And leaving the White House and going to write a book immediately is really disappointing.”

“Obviously, he’s trying to sell a book,” she added.

The press secretary said she agreed with Fred Fleitz, a former Bolton chief of staff, who wrote a Fox News editorial asking his former boss to withdraw his manuscript.

“How much does it cost to sell potential national security in your country?” Asked Grisham.

Watch the press release below:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWluFiJpPgw [/ integrated]