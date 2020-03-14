WH Dissolved pandemic unit but not “dismissed all White House pandemic team”

CLAIM: President Donald Trump “fired all White House pandemic team.”

VERDICT: Partially false. Former Homeland Security Adviser John Bolton “dissolved” the pandemic office, but staffing staff remained to address the issue.

Last month, Democrats tried a new way of blaming Trump for the coronavirus outbreak. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg said during the South Carolina Democratic debate that Trump “fired this pandemic specialist two years ago, so no one here to find out.” what the hell should we do. (Applause.) And he has rejected the CDC, so we don’t have the organization we need. “

Breitbart News described as “Very False”. We observed:

In fact, pandemic expert Tim Ziemer, later administrator, left the National Security Council (NSC) voluntarily after being named national security adviser John Bolton.

Bolton disbanded the unit that Ziemer was overseeing as part of an effort to reduce the size of the NSC’s inflatable staff …

The Trump administration has effectively proposed cutting the CDCs, but Congress has not approved them.

On the other hand, some of the experts who had been part of the office remained on the National Security Council staff.

Earlier this week, Democrats asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president’s coronavirus team who runs the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, about the decision to cut off the White House’s Directorate of Homeland Security for Global Health. Security and Biodefense. They asked if it had been a “mistake”.

Fauci said no, but added that it would also have been “nice” to have him around.

“I would not necessarily characterize it as a mistake. I would say we worked really well with this office. It would be nice if the office remained there,” he said.

The media largely ignored the first sentence and focused on the second.

Former Pandemic Office chief Beth Cameron last Friday wrote a long Washington Post post complaining about his decision to “dissolve” his unit.

He admitted that he did not know “if the decision to dissolve management, which was taken in May 2018, after John Bolton became Homeland Security Adviser, was a tactical measure to reduce the issue or to be a part of.” White House interest in simplifying and reducing the staff of the Homeland Security Council. “

But he argued that the decision created “an unclear structure and strategy for coordinating pandemic preparedness and response.”

However, he did not claim that all experts had been fired.

On Friday, a reporter for a President Donald Trump news conference on coronaviruses in the rose garden at the White House asked the president about the decision to cut the office. Trump said he did not know, which he may not have, as it was a decision made by Bolton.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) arrived on Twitter to accuse the President of lying, adding that Trump had “fired the entire White House pandemic team.”

After the tweet was tweeted by the New York Times, several former NSC officers began to back down.

Tim Morrison, a former NSC senior official who testified at detention hearings, said Senator Brown’s claim “total junk”:

Former NCS officer Richard Goldberg said the staff in question were still in the White House:

Ultimately, the argument is about whether the office should have been maintained as a separate unit or if its functions could be exercised in the same way by employees working elsewhere in the organizational structure.

Fauci, who is a rare case of an expert who values ​​his views on both sides, said it was not a “mistake” to cut the office but would be “nice” if he was still there. You may agree with the critic, but only to a degree.

At some point, it might be worth asking if Democrats are looking for a way to blame the president or a way to help him – after spending weeks worrying as he battles the coronavirus.

