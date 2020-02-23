White Property nationwide security advisor Robert O’Brien denied that Joseph Maguire’s ouster as Director of National Intelligence experienced something to do with his details about Russia’s ongoing efforts to interfere in America’s elections.

O’Brien gave an job interview to Face The Country on Sunday, the place CBS’s Maragret Brennan asked him if he was “one hundred p.c sure” Maguire’s departure was unrelated to his new briefing before Congress. Brennan was alluding to the briefing the place Maguire warned that Russia was hoping to assistance Donald Trump get re-elected, which reportedly angered the president due to the fact of how critics would maintain that against him.

“First of all, Joe Maguire wasn’t pushed out,” O’Brien answered. “He was serving below the Vacancy Act, his phrase I consider was ending two weeks from now.”

O’Brien went on by praising Trump’s decision to decide Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as Maguire’s replacement although continuing to insist the former DNI chief “wasn’t pushed out.”

“Joe had a terrific marriage with the president, I had a excellent romantic relationship with him. We have a good deal of regard for Joe Maguire,” O’Brien ongoing. “So the premise of your issue just is not true…I have a large sum of respect for him, as does the president.”

View above, by way of CBS.