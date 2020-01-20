WH Rails Against ‘Flimsy’ Impeachment

One day before the start of the Senate dismissal trial, President Trump’s legal team urged the Senate to “quickly and bluntly condemn” the impeachment articles he described as “fragile” in a brief tabled in the Senate on Monday. .

The brief, which argues that Trump “has absolutely nothing wrong” and that the impeachment case is “a dangerous perversion of the Constitution,” refuted the 111-page trial brief of the House Democrats Senate by deputies on Saturday evening, who urged the Senate to “eliminate the President’s threat to US national security” and summed up their argument as to why the House accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump’s lawyers wrote in the 171-page file Monday that the impeachment case was a “constitutional travesty” and argued that the two impeachment articles brought against Trump – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – are not imprescriptible offenses.

Echoing his official response to the Senate’s convocation on Saturday evening, Trump’s lawyers have once again accused House Democrats of using the impeachment case as “a political tool to overturn the 2016 election result and s ‘interfere in the 2020 elections’.

“Instead, the Democrats in the House were determined from the start to find a way – anyway – to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment to use it as a political tool to overturn the 2016 election result and to interfere in the 2020 elections, “said Trump’s legal counsel. the team wrote in the brief. “All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and bluntly.”

Trump’s lawyers also defended the president’s request to investigate former vice president Joe Biden in the brief, saying it “would have been legitimate to mention the Biden-Burisma case.”

Read the brief below:

