WH: Schiff’s “price” with voters

Hours after President Trump tweeted that representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) “did not pay the price”, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham denied it was threatened in an interview with Fox News on Sunday morning.

After Grisham criticized Democrats for what she called their “little obsessive dance” on impeachment, Howard Kurtz of Fox News brought up Trump’s tweet, which he told Grisham “It sounds like a vague threat “.

“I don’t agree,” said Grisham. “People put meanings behind what he said. The President speaks in a very unique way, he is a cutter, he says what he thinks. “

When Kurtz asked Grisham to clarify what Trump meant by saying that Schiff “hasn’t paid the price,” she replied, “I haven’t told him yet,” but she thinks “he wants say he hasn’t paid the price yet with voters. “

“He has not yet paid the price with the people of this country who see that he is lying and are very obsessed,” said Grisham. “Quite frankly, he seems to have a little mental problem when you sit on the floor for hours and hours. He is obsessed with this president and tries to knock him down.”

Earlier Sunday, Schiff told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that he believed Trump’s tweet was “intended to be” a threat.

See Grisham’s remarks below:

Grisham: Trump meant Schiff’s “price” would be with voters pic.twitter.com/vetQP490n9

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 26, 2020